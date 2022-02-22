Editorial: Transitioning back to a summer of safe interactions and shared experiences

As we brace for a late February cold snap in the Shuswap and across B.C., preparations are underway for the return of summer.

Not just summer, but a summer presumably largely free of COVID-19 restrictions.

People with different community groups, organizations, etc. are already making preparations to bring live (as opposed to virtual) public events back to the region.

At it’s Feb. 14 meeting, City of Salmon Arm council received letters from the Salty Dog Enduro’s Tom Peasgood and Kara Leinweber, and from Downtown Salmon Arm’s Jennifer Broadwell, regarding the return of the annual mountain biking event and the accompanying Salty Dog Street Fest. Planned for the May 13-15 weekend, the Salty Dog brings hundreds of people to the community.

No doubt we’ll see other large sporting events return this summer.

Another letter received by council was from Salmon Arm Arts Centre program manager Astrid Varnes regarding the return of the Wednesday on the Wharf concert series at the city’s Marine Peace Park.

“WOW is a huge part of the live music scene here in Salmon Arm, and it’s been tough not having it part of summertime events,” wrote Varnes. “The pandemic landscape seems manageable enough that we’ll be able to bring it back.”

The Salmon Arm Folk Music Society (SAFMS) and Salmon Arm ROOTS&BLUES are looking at 2022 as the year the festival returns to the city’s fairgrounds in the familiar live format fans know and love. Adding to this year’s significance, it’s the 30th anniversary of ROOTS&BLUES.

Of course, there are efforts underway in other Shuswap communities to accommodate live music’s return. The Arts Council for the South Shuswap is looking for performers for Music in the Bay at Centennial Field in Blind Bay. The arts council also hosts the Small Hall Music Crawl, with concerts already planned.

Towards Sicamous, producer Andy Bowie is making preparations for the inaugural Monashee Music Festival in July. Rockers 54•40 are already lined up to perform.

It should be noted most large events rely on volunteers who will once again be needed as we transition back to a summer of the kinds of safe public interactions and shared common-ground experiences many of us sorely miss.

