Christmas tree (unsplash)

‘Twas The Night Before Christmas – A Princeton poem

And all through Prince Town not a creature was stirring…

’Twas the Night Before Christmas

And all through Prince Town

Not a creature was stirring

There was no one around.

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care

In hopes that big fat cheques from the province soon would be there.

The mayor was nestled all snug in his bed

While visions of an entire day off danced in his head.

When on Old Hedley Road there arose such a clatter

Spencer sprang from his bed to see what was the matter.

The moon on the crest of the new fallen snow

Reminded him of ploughing, or they’d be no way to go.

Then what to his wondering eyes should appear

But a miniature sleigh, and eight tiny mule deer.

Then in a twinkling he heard on the roof

The prancing and pawing of each little hoof.

As he drew in his head and was turning around

Down the chimney Santa Claus came with a bound.

His eyes how they twinkled, his dimples how merry.

But the mayor stepped back, his own face was wary.

“No no,” said St. Nick. “It’s all for the best.

I promise I’ve just had a negative test.”

Brushing soot from his jacket, he admired the tree.

“Sorry I’m late, but I took Highway 3.”

And then from his pocket he pulled out his fist.

It clutched a thick scroll, a very long list.

“Let’s see what you need,” the old elf muttered.

He scanned through the paper and started to stutter.

“These..are..um…tall orders. This is a lot.

Most of these asks are for things I don’t got.

Stoplights and dikes, equipment and roads

Mental health care, sewers, water. It’s loads.

I don’t when I could make this arrive

But I will for sure have a word, when I hit Sussex Drive.”

Then laying a finger aside of his nose

Up the chimney Santa Claus rose.

But Spencer heard him exclaim, as the team moved along

“You’ve done awesome, Mr. Mayor. Stay Princeton Strong.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

– Black Press

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Talk safety before celebrating the holidays

Just Posted

City of Salmon Arm Couns. Kevin Flynn and Louise Wallace Richmond and Salvation Army Lt. Joel Torrens receive a donation of $10,000 from CP Rail for the food bank in a presentation made during the CP Holiday Train virtual streaming event held at the Salmar Classic on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Contributed)
Holiday Train, community groups raise more than $17,000 for Salmon Arm food banks

Interior Health notified School District 83 of exposures to COVID-19 at schools in Enderby, Salmon Arm and Armstrong on Dec. 21, 2021. (Google Maps image)
COVID-19 exposures reported at 5 North Okanagan-Shuswap schools

These two photos are of compost bins collected by SCV Waste Solutions in Salmon Arm. The one on the left containing bagged compostables and a pizza box was free of debris when dumped. The one on the right, containing frozen food waste, could only be partially emptied when dumped. (SCV Waste Solutions photos)
Frozen food waste: Salmon Arm residents asked to consider using compostable bags

The T-hangars at the Shuswap Regional Airport in Salmon Arm, along with the terminal building, are the only buildings the City of Salmon Arm owns at the airport. (Contributed)
City politician says parking planes in Salmon Arm cheaper than mooring boats