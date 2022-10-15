Election day in the Shuswap: Here’s everything you need to know

Polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Candidates running for Sicamous mayor include (top, left to right) Colleen Anderson, Brenda Dalzell, Larry Emery, Terry Rysz and Mike Sheehan. Running for a seat on council are (middle) Ryan Airey, Ian Baillie, Matt Baumgartner, Pam Beech, John Bruan, Tammy Brown, (bottom) Gord Bushell, Bob Evans, John Flynn, Malcolm Makayev and Siobhan Rich.

Shuswap residents head to the polls today to choose their next municipal councils and regional district representatives.

Who is running?

Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm voters have three mayoral candidates to choose from: incumbent Alan Harrison, former mayor Nancy Cooper and newcomer Luke Norrie. Vying for a seat on council are incumbent councillors Debbie Cannon, Kevin Flynn, Tim Lavery, Sylvia Lindgren and Louise Wallace Richmond, and newcomers Daniel Bardy, Brian Fletcher, David Gonella, Deb Haukedal, Robert Johnson and Kristine Wickner.

Sicamous

Five candidates hope to be the next mayor of Sicamous: incumbent Terry Rysz, councillor Colleen Anderson, Brenda Dalzell, Larry Emery and Mike Sheehan. Ten candidates are seeking the six councillor seats: incumbents Ryan Airey, Gord Bushell, Bob Evans and Malcolm Makayev. The six other candidates are Ian Baillie, Matt Baumgartner, Pam Beech, Tammy Brown, John Flynn and Siobhan Rich.

Chase

In the Village of Chase, seeking the mayor’s chair are Allen Fenton, former councillor David Lepsoe and current councillor Steven Scott. Runnnig for council are Colin Connett, Ron Harder, Jane Herman, Beverley Iglesias, Krystal Laluha, Fred Torbohm and Sandra Welton.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Running for seats at the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board are:

• Area C: Marty Gibbons and Nicholas Najda;

• Area D: Rene Talbot and Dean Trumbley;

• Area E: Leslie Johnson, Dan Letendre, Rhona Martin and Natalie Sorkilmo;

• Area F: Eugene Eklund and Jay Simpson.

Acclaimed are Karen Cathcart for Area A, David Brooks-Hill for Area B and Natalya Melnychuk for Area G.

School District 83

In North Okanagan-Shuswap School District 83, three people are running to represent Area 4/Salmon Arm: Amanda Krebs, Marianne VanBuskirk and Gina Johnny. Acclaimed are Tennile Lachmuth (Area 1, City of Armstrong/District of Spallumcheen/CSRD Area D), Brent Gennings (Area 2: City of Enderby/CSRD Area E/District of Sicamous/RDNO Area F) and Corryn Grayston (Area 3: CSRD Areas C, F & G).

Where you can vote?

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the following locations:

Salmon Arm

• SASCU Recreation Centre at 2550 – 10 Avenue NE;

• The Mall at Piccadilly, 1151 – 10 Avenue SW;

• North Canoe Elementary School, 6451 – 50 St NE;

• Gleneden Community Hall 4901 – 50 Avenue NW.

Sicamous

• Council chamber, District of Sicamous office, 446 Main Street.

Chase

• Village of Chase Community Hall, 547 Shuswap Ave.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District

• Area C: Eagle Bay Community Hall, Sunnybrae Hall, White Lake Community Hall;

• Area D: Falkland Elementary School, Ranchero Elementary School, Silver Creek Elementary School;

• Area E: Swansea Point Fire Hall, Parkview Elementary School, Malakwa Learning Academy;

• Area F: Scotch Creek Fire Hall, Seymour Arm Community Hall; Lakeview Centre.

What happens once polls close?

After 8 p.m., election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots. Check out saobserver.net and the Observer’s Facebook page for full coverage of results once polls close.

