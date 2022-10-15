Update: Alan Harrison wins Salmon Arm’s top spot by landslide, Sicamous incumbent ousted

Debbie Harrison and councillor-elect Sylvia Lindgren look on as Alan Harrison delivers his victory speech to a crowd of supporters gathered at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre after preliminary election results on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 showed he will once again serve as the City of Salmon Arm’s mayor. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

SALMON ARM

Council:

In the three-way race for mayor, preliminary numbers show incumbent Alan Harrison won a second term as mayor by a landslide, defeating newcomer Luke Norrie and former mayor Nancy Cooper.

Harrison tallied 3,213 votes or 69.1 per cent of votes cast versus 747 votes or 16.1 per cent for Norrie and 675 votes or 14.5 per cent for Cooper.

In 2018, Harrison won with 59.32 per cent of the vote, defeating Nancy Cooper with 26.55 per cent and Jim Kimmerly with 13.27 per cent.

Voters in Salmon Arm were clearly satisfied with the incumbents running. Of the 11 people competing for one of the six councillor positions in Salmon Arm, incumbents Debbie Cannon, Kevin Flynn, Tim Lavery, Sylvia Lindgren and Louise Wallace Richmond were re-elected, with newcomer David Gonella joining council.

Lavery topped the polls again with 3,285 votes or 70.6 per cent of votes cast, followed by Flynn with 3,112 votes, Cannon with 3,010, Lindgren with 2,966 and Wallace Richmond with 2,900. A total of 2,295 ballots were cast for Gonella.

Newcomer Kristine Wickner topped the candidates not elected, nearly doubling the next contender. Wickner polled 1,874, followed by Daniel Bardy with 989, Brian Fletcher with 978, Deb Haukedal with 899 and Johnson with 744.

School District 83:

In the North Okanagan Shuswap School District 83, Electoral Area 4 (Salmon Arm), preliminary results show incumbents Amanda Krebs and Marianne VanBuskirk were elected, defeating candidate Gina Johnny.

SICAMOUS

Council:

In the five-way race for Sicamous mayor, preliminary results show incumbent Terry Rysz has been ousted by incumbent councillor Colleen Anderson. Anderson received 35.8 per cent of the vote compared to Rysz’s 26.4 per cent. Brenda Dalzell, Mike Sheehan and Larry Emery followed in third, fourth and fifth.

Of the 11 candidates seeking the six councillor seats in Sicamous, elected to council were Gord Bushell with 60.4 per cent of votes cast, Bob Evans with 58.3 per cent, Ian Baillie with 56.9 per cent, Pam Beech with 51.8 per cent, Malcolm Makayev with 50.6 per cent and Siobhan Rich with 49.2 per cent.

COLUMBIA SHUSWAP REGIONAL DISTRICT

In the CSRD, Electoral Areas A, B and G each had one candidate nominated, so they were elected by acclimation.

They are: Karen Cathcart – Electoral Area A (Rural Golden); David Brooks-Hill – Electoral Area B (Rural Revelstoke); and Natalya Melnychuk – Electoral Area G (Blind Bay, Sorrento, Notch Hill).

In Electoral Area C (Eagle Bay, White Lake, Tappen, Sunnybrae), preliminary results show Marty Gibbons has defeated Najda Nicholas, both from White Lake.

In Electoral Area D (Falkland, Salmon Valley, Deep Creek, Ranchero), longtime director Rene Talbot has been ousted by Dean R. Trumbley.

In Electoral Area E (Rural Sicamous, Malakwa), preliminary results show longtime director Rhona Martin has defeated next contender Natalie G. Sorkilmo by just four votes. Leslie Johnson and Dan Letendre trailed the two front-runners.

In Electoral Area F (North Shuswap), incumbent Jay Simpson from Lee Creek defeated Eugene Eklund from Scotch Creek by about 50 votes.

All positions are four-year positions, from October 2022 to October 2026.

