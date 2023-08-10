48 hour film competition opens to Okanagan film geeks

‘Someone could red carpet their way from the Okanagan to Lisbon to Cannes’

If you ever wanted to create a short film, but found the process to be arduous and time consuming, there may be the perfect competition for you.

The 48 hour film project is launching its annual event in the Okanagan for this first time this September.

The global competition features over 100 cities, with a simple premise: Create, shoot, edit and produce a five to seven minute short film in the span of 48 hours.

Teams will be randomly drawn genres on Friday, Sept. 15, and will then have until Sunday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. to submit their film. They will then get screened at the Vernon Towne Theatre Oct 10-11, followed by the Best-Of Awards Night Oct. 14.

“Atlantic Canada and Toronto are the only other places in the country that have held events,” said Harrison Coe, who is coproducing the project with Heath Fletcher. “We are especially excited to be able to hold this exciting celebration of film in lieu of our inaugural Sundog Festival of Arts and Culture in Vernon and BC Culture Days.”

Teams can come from anywhere in B.C., but the stipulation is that someone needs to be in attendance at the kickoff event in Vernon to pick the genre for their film from a hat.

“Each film must also have a prop, character and line of script that is also provided at the kick-off event,” said Fletcher.

More than a dozen awards are given—from Best Acting to Best Directing to the Best Use of Prop to the Audience Award to the top prize, Best Film.

The Best Film will move on to Filmapalooza, the 48 Hour Film Project’s annual international film festival, which will be held in Lisbon, Portugal in 2024.

A Grand Champion will be selected along with a few other entries to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival Short Film Corner.

“It’s very exciting. Someone could red carpet their way from the Okanagan to Lisbon to Cannes,” said Coe.

Early bird team registration ends on Tuesday, Aug. 22 with the last possible team allowed to sign up on Sept. 15.

There will be three meet and greet sessions around the Okanagan, for aspiring filmmakers to ask questions about the competition.

The first is in Kelowna at Rustic Reel Brewing (760 Vaughan Ave.) on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 5 p.m.

Vernon will host one two days later, at Marten Brewing (2933a 30th Ave.) at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Finally, Penticton’s Tempest Theatre (125 Eckhardt Ave. E) on Saturday, Aug. 19 will be the last meet and greet in the region.

Visit 48hourfilm.com for full details on the competition. For inspiration, visit the 48 Hours Films youtube channel, where the best films from the past four years are published.

