A night of latin music at the Castle at Swan Lake Hotel in Vernon

The Gato and the Guapo will be performing in Vernon on Aug. 19 and 20.

The Gato and the Guapo are coming to Vernon on their tour of B.C.

The ‘cat’, Amy Armstrong, and the ‘handsome’, Fernando Gonzalez, along with Luis Rascon, are musicians from Puerto Vallarta Mexico that will be playing the Overlander Restaurant in Armstrong tonight, and then at the Castle at Swan Lake Hotel in Vernon on Aug. 19 and the 20.

They will be joined on stage by local saxophone player, Gary Sax.

Armstrong has been a professional entertainer for 28 years, has appeared on America’s Got Talent and is back on tour following some difficult times.

“I’ve battled COVID and cancer and I’m here to kick some ass,” she said.

Many Vernonites know Gonzalez, who came to town for three seasons before COVID and played the jazz club, Intermezzo and Record City.

The group is sure to provide an evening of fun, festivities and beautiful latin music.

Tickets are available from the downtown Intermezzo location in person or by phone at 250-542-3853.

