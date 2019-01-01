A Perennial Favourite Mixed With A New Treasure

The Kamloops Symphony returns to the Nexus at First at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13 with “Four Seasons Two Ways,” featuring a program that mixes a perennial favourite of the orchestral repertoire with a new treasure.

Four Seasons Two Ways pairs Vivaldi’s beloved Baroque masterpiece The Four Seasons with American Four Seasons by contemporary American composer Philip Glass.

Expanding on the tradition that grew from the Middle Ages of music “painting” in vocal music, Vivaldi’s Four Seasons is revered for its evocative characterizations of the different seasons; spring’s arrival greeted with twittering birds and a murmuring stream, summer’s languorous depiction of the incessant heat followed by a turbulent summer storm, autumn’s gentle pastoral scene of a dozing goat-herd and his barking dog, and winter’s delicate evocation of teeth-chattering frostiness.

Much of Vivaldi’s music was not published until after the Second World War making him almost as much of a 20th Century phenomenon as an 18th Century one, thus the creation of Philip Glass’ American Four Seasons should not be a surprise.

Composed specifically to be a companion piece to Vivaldi’s set of concertos, American Four Seasons presents the audience with interesting musical comparisons in style and structure, revealing how much classical music has changed in 300 years as well as how many similarities exist between musical periods 300 years apart.

Vivaldi’s era saw the rise of the virtuoso performer, presenting the soloist with impressive opportunities to display their amazing talents, which is a trend that continues still today with modern concertos.

Joining the KSO as the soloist for American Four Seasons is guest artist, violinist Yolanda Bruno. Praised for her total control of her instrument with infinite variety in the sound palette, she was recently included on CBC’s 30 Hot Canadian Classical Musicians under 30.

She has performed across North America and Europe, and appeared in festivals including the Montreal Chamber Music Festival, the Ottawa Chamberfest, Toronto Summer Music Festival, the BBC Proms and the International Musicians’ Seminar Prussia Cove.

Bruno’s performances have been broadcast on CBC Radio 2, ICI Musique as well as on BBC Radio 3. A devoted chamber musician, she has collaborated with Pinchas Zukerman, Sandeep Das, Menahem Pressler and Levon Chilingirian.

This concert also features two KSO musicians as soloists in Vivaldi’s Four Seasons: principal second violin Boris Ulanowicz, and violinist Rachel Kristenson.

Tickets are $30, $10 Youth (under 19), $15 KSOundcheck members, and can be purchased from Kamloops Live! Box Office at 1-866-374-5483 or www.kamloopslive.ca, from Wearabouts Salmon Arm, or at the door.

