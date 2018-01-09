A rollicking ride to the Wild West

Salmon Arm Secondary students perform a family friendly farce.

File photo The Salmon Arm Secondary Grade 11 and 12 acting class is putting on Is there a Doctor in the House? Thursday, Jan. 18 to Saturday, Jan. 20 at the Sullivan Campus theatre.

Is there a doctor in the house?

That’s the central question of Salmon Arm Secondary’s upcoming theatre production, which is a wild west adaptation of the farcical “doctor plays” of 17th Century French playwright, Moliere.

Written by Tim Kelly, the play, Is There a Doctor in the House? is being staged by the SAS Acting 11/12 class.

This two-act play is directed by teacher Gloria Cox.

Students have been working on the play since November and are excited to bring this fun and lively production to the stage. This family-friendly show will run over the third weekend in January, from Thursday, Jan. 18 to Saturday, Jan. 20 at the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan Campus theatre.

By way of introduction, if Moliere could see this Western farce of his medical plays, he’d laugh himself silly!

Lucy Canary, the mayor’s daughter, loves Lester Goodbe, a likeable cowboy. But Lucy’s father insists that she marry Otis Lackginger, a rich, old coot with one foot in the grave.

Lucy pretends to lose her voice to stall the marriage, so everyone goes on a search to find a doctor to cure her. And what a passel of phony medics they find.

Each quack physician is devoted to the Grease Gulch Hippopotamus Oath – “If you can’t convince ’em, confuse ’em.”

And this they do with rapid-fire jokes, sight gags, and slapstick comedy.

The show’s climax is the funniest operation scene ever witnessed – the doctors take it all out and then put it back!

This family friendly farce starts at 7:30 p.m., includes one 15-minute intermission, and is approximately 90-minutes long.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the SAS Sullivan office, through members of the cast, or at the door.

Festival seating is in effect. Concession items will be available for purchase during intermission.

Previous story
Oprah in 2020? Friends send mixed messages on her future

Just Posted

Rail trail purchase finalized

Purchase of CP corridor between Armstrong and Sicamous finalized

Kelowna snowmobilers thankful to be safe

Search and rescue crews found the Kelowna men after a night in the backcountry

Avalanche danger climbs to high for Okanagan

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue warn against travel into the backcountry

‘Do-Gooder’ traumatizes cat owner

Cat stolen from vehicle by man who thought he was rescuing animal from neglect.

Enderby promotes ride sharing

City pitches benefits to government committee

Crook’s Corner

A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance

A rollicking ride to the Wild West

Salmon Arm Secondary students perform a family friendly farce.

Larch Hills skiers race in Whistler

Sixty-eight top five finishes earned by Shuswap team

Superfans show their spirit

Die-hard spectators display steadfast support for squad

Use marijuana revenue for drug treatment, Todd Stone says

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate calls for dedicated fund

Complaint about “excessive nudity” in change rooms

Vancouver Island man says he is uncomfortable with level of nudity in men’s change room

VIDEO: Tiny therapeutic horse makes for touching story

Viral video from Vancouver Island therapeutic riding association has more than 500,000 views in just a few days

Officer accused in death of B.C. man elects for trial by judge and jury

Hudson Brooks killed outside South Surrey RCMP detachment in 2015

Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie

A 36-year-old man from Alberta died in an avalanche on Monday, Jan. 8.

Most Read