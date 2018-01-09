A rollicking ride to the Wild West

File photo The Salmon Arm Secondary Grade 11 and 12 acting class is putting on Is there a Doctor in the House? Thursday, Jan. 18 to Saturday, Jan. 20 at the Sullivan Campus theatre.

Is there a doctor in the house?

That’s the central question of Salmon Arm Secondary’s upcoming theatre production, which is a wild west adaptation of the farcical “doctor plays” of 17th Century French playwright, Moliere.

Written by Tim Kelly, the play, Is There a Doctor in the House? is being staged by the SAS Acting 11/12 class.

This two-act play is directed by teacher Gloria Cox.

Students have been working on the play since November and are excited to bring this fun and lively production to the stage. This family-friendly show will run over the third weekend in January, from Thursday, Jan. 18 to Saturday, Jan. 20 at the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan Campus theatre.

By way of introduction, if Moliere could see this Western farce of his medical plays, he’d laugh himself silly!

Lucy Canary, the mayor’s daughter, loves Lester Goodbe, a likeable cowboy. But Lucy’s father insists that she marry Otis Lackginger, a rich, old coot with one foot in the grave.

Lucy pretends to lose her voice to stall the marriage, so everyone goes on a search to find a doctor to cure her. And what a passel of phony medics they find.

Each quack physician is devoted to the Grease Gulch Hippopotamus Oath – “If you can’t convince ’em, confuse ’em.”

And this they do with rapid-fire jokes, sight gags, and slapstick comedy.

The show’s climax is the funniest operation scene ever witnessed – the doctors take it all out and then put it back!

This family friendly farce starts at 7:30 p.m., includes one 15-minute intermission, and is approximately 90-minutes long.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the SAS Sullivan office, through members of the cast, or at the door.

Festival seating is in effect. Concession items will be available for purchase during intermission.