AC/DC tribute ready to rock Okanagan

One of the world’s hottest AC/DC acts is ready to heat up the Okanagan this winter.

LA Bonfire, a tribute act from the Bon Scott early years to some of the more current Brian Johnson era, plays the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Feb. 1, Penticton’s Cleland Theatre Feb. 2 and the Kelowna Community Theatre Feb. 3.

“We always love the reception we’ve gotten there, so we plan on raising the bar for these shows,” bonfire states. “Can’t wait to see you again.”

“They’re going to knock people out,” said Norm Richard, who is bringing the high-energy tribute up from L.A. “The lead singer, if you close your eyes you wouldn’t know the difference.”

Richard saw Bonfire in Campbell River two years ago and said it was like he was watching the real AC/DC deal.

“They’ve been doing this for 18 years now. The lead singer he looks like Bon, he’s uncanny portraying Bon Scott,” said Richard, adding that the band is looking forward to playing the Okanagan.

“There’s a lot of good AC/DC covers but it comes down the singing.”

Music has been a passion of Richard’s since he was a young lad.

“I was 11 when The Beatles came on Ed Sullivan and in 20 seconds I knew live bands were going to be my passion,” said Richard, originally from Trail but who now happily calls Vernon home.

Along with starting his own band when he was 12, Richard has financed musicians such as Deanna Johnston from Rockstar INXS.

“This is my passion.”

To sweeten the deal, Richard is offering guys a date deal.

“Buy one at $35 and get the second for $18, thank me later,” said Richard.

You can also win your way into the Vernon show on the Vernon Morning Star Facebook page. Enter the contest to win one of four pairs of tickets being given away. Draw to take place Friday, Feb. 25.