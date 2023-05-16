Acclaimed violinist bringing BC Hope tour to the Shuswap

Violinist Terry Dick is bringing his BC Hope tour to the Shuswap.

The internationally acclaimed electric and acoustic violinist will be performing at Sunnybrae Bible Camp at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27.

Born in Nigeria of missionary parents and with a background in worship and mission work, Dick has a unique art-rich ministry and sound as an instrumental artist.

Dick has released three albums and is currently working on a fourth to be released 2024. Mainly known as a solo artist, Dick has also played and toured with Paul Coleman (Newsboys), Robin Mark, Lynda Randal (Gaithers), Carolyn Arends, Amanda Falk and Geoff Moore. He is also the founder and artistic director of the non-profit charitable organization Flyingbow.com, a full sending missionary organization for musicians and artists who work locally and globally.

Admission by donation for the June 27 show. Light refreshments will be provided.

Submitted

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

ConcertsShuswap