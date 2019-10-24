Acrobats dispense trickery at Australian cirque show in Okanagan

Backbone, an Australian cirque show, comes to the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Nov. 2. (Graity & Other Myths’ photo)

Physical, mental and gravitational limits are being defied with Australia’s own cirque presentation.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents Gravity & Other Myths’ Backbone Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. Backbone is the fourth show in the 2019/20 SPOTLIGHT Special Presentation Series.

Backbone is staged with deceptively DIY aesthetic and dispensing with trickery and distraction as the audience watches the incredible acrobats push the limits of physical and mental strength. This circus is a celebration of human connectedness, as its athletic appeal is combined with a conceptual brilliance that elevates it to a new level.

This complex performance explores human strength and all of its forms: physical, mental, emotional, collective, and individual. Backbone, with its unparalleled energy and stripped-down aesthetic, is thought-provoking, moving, and funny, and will leave the audience with a renewed appreciation of the human experience.

Hailing from Adelaide, Australia, Gravity & Other Myths is an internationally renowned circus company testing the boundaries of contemporary circus, with a concentrated focus on the theme of human connectedness and acrobatic virtuosity. Formed in 2009, the company has rocketed to stellar acclaim with a series of disarmingly accomplished ensemble works that have received multiple awards, stellar reviews and have cemented their position as a leader in contemporary circus.

Gravity and Other Myths’ performances utilize an honest approach to circus, unadorned with the usual bright and colourful costuming and extravagance to create shows with a focus on real life blending together with the seemingly impossible.

“Without nets and harnesses, there’s a stage full of danger that keeps us on the edge of our seats” says Limelight Magazine. “The sheer strength of body and character needed to round out this frenzied performance demonstrates a discipline and camaraderie, rarely seen on stage.”

Tickets for Gravity & Other Myths’ Backbone are $40 for adults, $37 for seniors and $35 for students and can be purchased now through the Ticket Seller Box Office by calling 549-SHOW (7469) or online at www.ticketseller.ca.

