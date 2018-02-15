Actors wanted for Shuswap Theatre’s latest play

Auditions are Friday and Saturday at the theatre on Hudson Ave.

Have you always wanted to take a turn for the dramatic?

Auditions are tomorrow night, Friday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. for Perfect Pie which opens April 27.

Auditions are at the theatre across the street from the Salmar Grand.

Director Elizabeth Ann Skelhorne is looking for four actors for the final mainstage production and Okanagan Zone Festival entry, Perfect Pie by Canadian playwright, Judith Thompson. Needed are two women, ages 35-45 and two more women, ages 17-21 (with the ability to play younger). Information about the play and the audition process, is at shuswaptheatre.com.

The play runs from April 27 – May 12 and will also play at the festival in Vernon during the week of May 18-26.