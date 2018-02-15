Actors wanted for Shuswap Theatre’s latest play

Auditions are Friday and Saturday at the theatre on Hudson Ave.

Have you always wanted to take a turn for the dramatic?

Auditions are tomorrow night, Friday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. for Perfect Pie which opens April 27.

Auditions are at the theatre across the street from the Salmar Grand.

Director Elizabeth Ann Skelhorne is looking for four actors for the final mainstage production and Okanagan Zone Festival entry, Perfect Pie by Canadian playwright, Judith Thompson. Needed are two women, ages 35-45 and two more women, ages 17-21 (with the ability to play younger). Information about the play and the audition process, is at shuswaptheatre.com.

The play runs from April 27 – May 12 and will also play at the festival in Vernon during the week of May 18-26.

Previous story
Shuswap film fest opens Friday
Next story
Barney Bentall joins forces with Jim Cuddy for Vernon performance

Just Posted

Layoffs at Global Okanagan’s local news team

Global News has cut nearly 80 media jobs across Canada, and four of those jobs are in the Okanagan.

Parents enthusiastic about outdoor school plan for Chase

Meeting draws strong interest from Chase and Pritchard, some from Kamloops

Mischief charge laid against Sagmoen

Curtis Sagmoen appeared by video in Vernon Law Courts Thursday, where he was charged with mischief

Police plan for new pot law

Marijuana may be allowed in many smoking areas in the Shuswap

RCMP recover two stolen vehicles in the Salmon Arm area

Two arrests made and vehicles recovered with the help of OnStar system

Barney Bentall joins forces with Jim Cuddy for Vernon performance

Bentall debuts new album at Vernon concert

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Actors wanted for Shuswap Theatre’s latest play

Auditions are Friday and Saturday at the theatre on Hudson Ave.

Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out

Mother of another alleged victim of Codie Hindle speak about an investigation in 2011

New NEB approvals for Trans Mountain pipeline to begin Burnaby tunnel work

Construction can now begin on a tunnel entrance in Burnaby

Legal marijuana won’t hit shelves before August

Senators agree to hold a final vote by June 7 on the legislation

Column: Nocking arrow with anticipation

By James Murray, Observer contributor I waited three long days for it… Continue reading

Mountie believed to have posted to Facebook saying Colten Boushie ‘got what he deserved’

Police conduct internal probe after comment about Indigenous man shot dead on Saskatchewan farm

Report paves the way for ride-hailing in B.C.

Committee makes 32 recommendations

Most Read