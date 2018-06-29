Singer/songwriter Andrew Allen kicks off the Music in the Bay summer concert series in Blind Bay on Thursday, July 5. (Andrew Allen/Facebook photo)

Acts in place for Music in the Bay

The Music in the Bay, the summer concert series presented by the Arts Council for the South Shuswap, kicks off at the Blind Bay Waterfront on Thursday, July 5.

Opening up this year’s concert series is singer/songwriter Andrew Allen.

Concerts begin at 6:30 p.m., and take place Thursday nights until Aug. 30.

This year’s lineup, assembled by concert series presenter Mark Greenhalgh of Misty Mountain Productions, is as follows:

• July 12, Mountain Sound

• July 19, Me & Mae

• July 26, Tiger Moon

• Aug. 2, Mihirangi

• Aug. 9, Blue Voodoo

• Aug. 16, Dirt Road Opera

• Aug. 23, Locarno

• Aug. 30, Shred Kelly

The Music in the Bay concert series depends heavily on public donations. Organizers will be “passing the hat” around during each show and attendees are encouraged to show their support.

For more information, visit musicinthebay.ca.

