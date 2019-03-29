The First United Church in Salmon Arm will be hosting amateur art sessions for adults April 3, 10, 17 and 24, focused on encouraging creativity and self-expression through art. Participants will get the chance to learn more about various styles of painting, drawing and more. (File photo)

Adults encouraged to explore artistic creativity and self-expression

First United Church in Salmon Arm hosts special public art events

It’s never too late to bring some creativity into your life, and the First United Church in Salmon Arm is hosting adult-focused arts activities throughout April to offer a creative outlet.

Every Wednesday from April 3-24, two sessions of art-focused activities will be running at the church, with a different theme for each week.

Put on as part of the GreenSpace Community project, an initiative launched by the First United Church to organize community improvement projects, these art sessions aim to help explore different methods of self-expression and creativity as well as the therapeutic values of creating art.

No previous artistic mastery is required, but participants are encouraged to be curious and creative in their artistic pursuits. Various different mediums will be explored throughout the sessions, from oil and watercolour paints to markers and found-object creations.

Participants can register in advance for the full run of sessions or come by for drop-in registration during the sessions. Sessions begin April 3 and run each Wednesday until April 24, with one session at 11 a.m. and another at 6:30 p.m. each day.

For more information send an email to Art4Therapy@gmail.com or phone 250-832-3860.

