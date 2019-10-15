Lengendary rocker Alice Cooper is bringing his Ol’ Black Eyes is Back show to the South Okanagan Events Centre in April, 2020. (Submitted photo)

Alice Cooper coming back to South Okanagan

Alice Cooper’s Ol’ Black Eyes is Back is coming to Penticton in April 2020

Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper is bringing his Ol’ Black Eyes is Back tour to Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre April 19, 2020. Cooper was last here in October 2016.

He recently completed his successful United Kingdom arena show and released his The Breadcrumbs EP, a tribute to some of the garage rock heroes from his hometown Detroit, on Sept. 13 via earMUSIC. Inspired by the city’s punk scene in the late ’60s and early ’70s.

READ MORE: Alice Cooper coming to Penticton

The Detroit-born icon returned to his roots and the raw garage sound his fans love. The Bob Ezrin-produced EP consists of six brand new recordings, featuring legendary Detroit musicians, including Johnny “Bee” Badanjek from the Detroit Wheels, Grand Funk’s Mark Farner, and MC5’s Wayne Kramer. It was recorded at Rust Belt Studios in Detroit.

The opener “Detroit City 2020” is an updated rewrite of “Detroit City” from 2003’s The Eyes of Alice Cooper and it sets the tone for the EP. Along with Cooper’s own take on Detroit rock classics such as Suzi Quatro’s “Your Mama Won’t Like Me,” Bob Seger’s “East Side Story,” the MC5’s “Sister Anne,” and Shorty Long’s “Devil With a Blue Dress On,” as well as The Dirtbombs’ “Chains of Love,” the EP also features the brand-new Alice Cooper original “Go Man Go.”

READ MORE: Photos: Alice Cooper haunts Penticton

The show will feature special guest Lita Ford.

Tickets for the Penticton show will go on sale Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. and ranged from $45 to $109 plus service charges.

Tickets are available at www.livenation.com and it is reserved seating for all ages.

 

