Amanda Marshall taking comeback tour to Kelowna

Amanda Marshall will be at Prospera Place on July 2. (Facebook)

Everybody’s got a story, and Amanda Marshall is coming to Kelowna to tell hers.

The JUNO-nominated singer is kicking off a comeback tour in Moncton on June 11 to promote her first new album in 20 years, titled ‘Heavy Lifting’, and will stop in at Prospera Place for a show on July 2.

Marshall burst onto the Canadian music scene in 1995 with her self-titled debut album, containg tracks suvh as ‘Let it Rain’ and ‘Birmingham’. It was followed up by two consecutive platinum-selling albums, in ‘Tuesday’s Child’ and ‘Everybody’s Got a Story’.

Marshall will be accompanied by Sophia Fracassi, who has recently released her debut six-track EP.

Tickets go on sale on March 30, and are available at amandamarshall.com.

