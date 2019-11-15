The Ancora Ensemble returns to Salmon Arm to perform their 2019 version of Wintersongs at the First United Church on Nov. 23. (Photo contributed)

Ancora Ensemble return to Salmon Arm with Wintersongs

Choir offers a peaceful and uplifting journey into winter

The Ancora Ensemble’s 2019 rendition of Wintersongs will take you on a peaceful and uplifting journey into winter as the sun fades away.

Praised for their exquisite harmonies and precise intonation, the 16 voice group conducted by Terry Logan presents the very highest calibre of choral writing by composers, such as Norwegian Ola Gjeilo and his work, Days of Beauty, based on a poem by Emily Bronte. Offerings from David Conte, Eleanor Daley and David Childs continue the winter theme.

Moving into Christmas, they present Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day and Quelle est cette odeur agreable, arranged by English composer John Rutter. A rousing rendition of O Come All Ye Faithful, with duet accompaniment by Ancora’s two gifted pianists, Jenn Britton and Jen Poulin, offers the audience an opportunity to sing along. Logan joins them for a six-hand piano trio arrangement of For Unto Us a Child is Born.

Vernon sisters Ardie Burnham and Sharon Kilistoff (both degree graduates of the Logan Studio), will be featured in a vocal duet, Palm 100 by Ruth Watson Henderson. Burnham comments that singing under Logan’s talent and energy is a joy and inspires the group to give their very best.

Ancora performs in Vernon on Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church. Tickets are $20 at Wentworth Music (ages 15 and under are free); and on Saturday, Nov. 23, at First United Church in Salmon Arm at 2 p.m. Tickets at Acorn Music. Visit ancoraensemble.ca for more info.

