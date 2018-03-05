Video:And the Oscar goes to…..

Cinephiles watch awards show on the big screen in Salmon Arm

Movie lovers enjoyed the red carpet and gala atmosphere at a screening of the 2018 Oscars at the Salmar Classic in downtown Salmon Arm on March 4.

