Carlin Hall welcomes The Andrew Collins Trio in concert on Thursday, Jan. 30. (File photo)

Andrew Collins Trio to heat up Shuswap’s Carlin Hall

Second phase of development underway for Carlin concert stage

Carlin Hall is pleased to kick-off 2020 with a performance by the Andrew Collins Trio.

The popular group returns to the hall on Thursday, Jan. 30 for a concert starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 at the door or $18 in advance at Acorn music.

Five-time Juno nominee and seven-time Canadian Folk Music Award winning mando-maestro Andrew

Collins and his fellow Trio string-meisters have borrowed a page from basic carpentry, hitting the nail on

the head with their new double disc, Tongue & Groove.

You may already know the wildly exploratory Andrew Collins through his work with The Foggy Hogtown

Boys, the equally mind-bending Creaking Tree String Quartet or the Trio, itself – but you’ll never put a

label on him for his approach to folk, newgrass, jazz and even some chamber-oriented roots music.

Showcasing a dizzying number of styles and instruments on stage, Collins and Co. appear to live by the

old adage, “idle hands are the devil’s workshop,” likely keeping them just ahead of his grasp. Bending and

blending genres, these musical shape-shifters land somewhere between the re-imagined worlds of Béla

Fleck and Newgrass invader, David Grisman.

Read more: Salmar Classic to to screen American classic Porgy and Bess

Read more: Coming soon: Motherless Brooklyn blends film noir crime drama and political commentary

The Andrew Collins Trio will be performing on the newly completed Carlin Hall stage. The stage

renovation project, supported by Creative BC’s Amplify BC program and the Columbia

Shuswap Regional District, has now moved into the second phase which includes securing funds

for stage riggings and backdrops. The Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union has granted the

association the first portion of funds needed for phase two.

This spring, Carlin Hall will launch its first ever concert series. From April to June the hall

will be abuzz with music!

