Another floating concert to rock Shuswap Lake Sept. 1

Ben Chase to perform on the roof of the Sea Store; a fitting sendoff to Summer 2018

Boats stop at the Sea Store before heading to the Trooper concert on the lake on Saturday, May 19. (File Photo)

The summer boating season on the Shuswap kicked off with music booming across the water from a long-weekend floating concert; it will end the same way.

A group of local businesses are coming together to throw an end-of-summer bash on the water centered around a musical performance on the roof of the Sea Store near the Cinnemousun Narrows.

The Sea Store is partnering with Red’s Rentals, Papa’s Marina and SprayFoamWorx to bring the free show to boaters on the lake.

Headlining will be Ben Chase, an up-and-coming country singer from P.E.I. Chase has invited Salmon Arm local Jesse Mast to share the stage with him.

Mike Helfrick, the owner of Red’s Rentals, says although it is this group’s first try at hosting a concert on the water, he hopes it will be the start of an annual event.

“I worked at the floating store forever so I’m good friends with the owner there. We loved how Trooper went. It was great for all the small businesses in town because it kinda got everybody out on the water. We thought it would be great to do it again, another fun little concert to end the season,” Helfrick said.

Helfrick said Chase will play two sets for the Sept. 1 show, one from 1 to 2 p.m. and then another set 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

For those without access to a boat, Chase will be playing on dry land at Brothers Pub & Liquor Store in Sicamous starting at 9 p.m. on Aug. 31.

