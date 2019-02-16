Art gallery exhibition features work of youth artists

Salmon Arm youths are preparing works of art for the upcoming Kids These Days exhibition at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery. (Photo contributed)

What are kids up to these day.

To find out what young artists in the Shuswap are up to, see the “Kids These Days” exhibition at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery.

The exhibition features art work by youths aged 15 to 24, and includes “all forms of exciting media,” said art gallery curator Trace Kutschker.

“This bi-annual exhibition is a wonderful opportunity to see into the minds of young artists,” Kutschker said, noting more than 100 works in painting, drawing, digital/audio, sculpture and installation are featured. “Young people have a different outlook on the world, and a unique perspective on current affairs.”

Kutschker called the exhibition a gift to the wider community, helping people to relate to each other using the language of visual art.

Related: Salmon Arm Art Gallery hosts climate-focused exhibit

“We continue to enjoy enthusiastic participation from high school students, and it’s also exciting that college and university students will connect back to Salmon Arm by submitting artwork for this show,” she added.

The exhibition will open with a reception at 7 p.m. Friday, March 1, featuring live music and refreshments. It will run to April 6.

Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Family Saturdays, an open drop-in art-making time for families with children aged 2 to 12, run weekly from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Coffee Break and Artist Talk will be on Thursday, March 21 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., a time to enjoy locally-roasted organic coffee and fresh baked cookies while discussing the works with some of the exhibiting artists.

Admission to the gallery is by donation.

@SalmonArm

barb.brouwer@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter