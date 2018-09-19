Art openenings

Salmon Arm Art Gallery exhibit Peak Year III opens

The Salmon Arm Art Gallery is currently hosting the Peak Year III exhibit, featuring pieces examining and reflecting upon the effects of climate change in B.C. On the exhibits opening night Sept. 14 the gallery invited people to come out, meet the artists, check out their work and enjoy some refreshments. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)