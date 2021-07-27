Art show planned for Shuswap’s Cedar Heights Golf Course

The Cedar Heights Golf Course in Blind Bay will be the backdrop for the Art on the Green art show and sale on Aug. 28. (Contributed)

The Cedar Heights Golf Course will provide a scenic backdrop for an upcoming arts show in the South Shuswap.

Art on the Green is scheduled to take place at the golf course, located in Blind Bay, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Co-organizer Susan McLeod said the idea for the event began with a couple of friends talking about the possibility of an art show in the Shuswap.

“With Covid-19 protocol and restrictions ever changing, planning an outdoor event in late summer seemed to be our best chance to make this happen. It was a gamble to be sure but one we all felt worth the effort,” said McLeod.

After securing start-up funds provided by the Arts Council for the South Shuswap, the Art on the Green committee was able to rent space at the golf course for the event. The name of the event followed.

The upcoming Art on the Green event will feature the work of 14 local artists. There will be paintings, sculpture, woodworking, photography, glass work and more for sale. Admission is free and if you make a purchase, you’ll be entered to win a door prize – all of which have been provided by the participating artists.

Gord Oh’s Gourmet Melts & Comfort Food from Vernon will be on site for the event along with local baker, Crystal’s Baked Blessings, for something sweet. The Cedar Heights Community Association will be running a beer and wine tent, and there will be music provided by Peter Blacklock and his band of ukulele players.

Read more: Musicians eager to play Music in the Bay stage by Shuswap Lake

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Art