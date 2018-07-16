Artisans gear up for annual Enderby Arts Festival

Preparations are in full swing for Enderby’s favourite celebration of local artisans.

The Enderby and District Arts Council presents a free family friendly street festival of markets, music and art with the ninth annual Festival in downtown Enderby Saturday, July 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Sunday, July 29, there will be a special Music by the River concert with Blues legend Sherman Doucette at 7 p.m. in Belvedere Park.

“Take in the sights, sounds and wares of the outdoor artisan market where over 40 vendors will offer a wide variety of handcrafted items for sale including woodwork, pottery weaving, stained glass, paintings, jewellery, garden art and much more,” said the council in a release.

“Don’t miss the demonstrations and displays by the Shuswap Spinners and Weavers. In the centre of everything is the Grant Russell Stage with all day music and activities. A special event this year is an auction of chairs painted by local artists and talented supporters of the arts.”

Funds raised will go towards arts programs and events in Enderby and district.

Food is a big part of any festival and no one will go hungry with a Food Court on Cliff Ave, the Lions Pancake Breakfast on Belvedere Street plus Enderby’s many fine restaurants.

Returning this year is the Family Fun Zone in Belvidere Park, complete with face painting by Christine Turpin, games, clowns and mini goat petting zoo. A special appearance by local puppeteer and ventriloquist Val Hilliker will be featured.

Experience the work of a talented group of local artists at the Courtyard Gallery on Belvidere Street and see the Poppy Mural on the wall of the Enderby Legion facing into the courtyard.

For more information or to register as a vendor visit www.enderbyartscouncil.ca or email artsfestival@enderbyartscouncil.ca.

