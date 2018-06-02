New to the Enderby Arts Festival Market this year is the addition of a painted chair auction. (Photo submitted)

Artisans sought for Enderby market

Ninth annual Enderby Arts Festival Artisan Market July 28.

The Enderby and District Arts Council is once again calling out to artisans and crafters who wish to participate in the ninth annual Enderby Arts Festival Artisan Market July 28.

“We urge local artisans not to miss out on this opportunity, as each year the festival attracts more interest. ” said Neil Fidler, arts festival coordinator. “There is space for about 45 vendors and it will fill up.”

In the centre of everything between the Food Court and the Market, is the Grant Russell Stage with all day music and activities. In Belvidere Park is the popular Family Fun Zone with face painting, activities for children, miniature goats and entertainers including local puppeteer Val Hilliker.

New this year is the Painted Chair Auction where chairs painted by local artists and others will be auctioned off to help fund art programs and events in Enderby and District.

To register as a vendor email artsfestival@enderbyartscouncil.ca or phone 250-838-0577.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Armstrong’s newest gallery opens its doors

Just Posted

Police looking to identify unknown man hit by train in Chase

Chase RCMP say the man was struck by an eastbound train

OV College of Massage gets a lift

Everyone needs a lift now and again, but the newly donated lift… Continue reading

Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

Program starts in June across 116 depots in B.C., to expand everywhere in province by 2019

Armstrong’s newest gallery opens its doors

Gail Sweeny hopes Green Sheep Gallery will become a hub for local artisans

Taking a trip to Salmon Arm’s Elderberry Grove

Shuswap growers use their Launch-a-Preneur experience to create simple, sustainable products

B.C. rainbow crosswalk vandalized 1 day after installation

Shop owner says colours still beautiful

Chicken safely crosses busy B.C. highway with help of Good Samaritan, police

Video shows the chicken on Highway 99 just before the George Massey Tunnel Saturday

Body of missing B.C. man found in Kelowna

Jordan Mooney was last seen May 27 leaving his home

Artisans sought for Enderby market

Ninth annual Enderby Arts Festival Artisan Market July 28.

Shuswap Rowing and Paddling Club open house

Giving the community a chance to hit the water in style

Unsolved B.C. teen’s murder Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week’

Dario Bartoli, 15, was killed in 2014 after ‘alcohol-fueled altercation’

Handful of tickets in B.C. won $1M, but $60M Lotto Max jackpot unclaimed

Winning Maxmillion prizes were sold across British Columbia

Okanagan library showcases 3D printing tech

Programs to occur throughout Okanagan-Shuswap

Cheap eats! 10 places to eat in Kelowna for under $10

Eat out in the Okanagan without breaking the bank

Most Read