James Clark and Jasmin Frederickson have offered to share their musical experience as instructors with a FACES arts education program run out of the Arts Council for the South Shuswap. File photo

Artists excited to teach future South Shuswap musicians

Those into the local music scene no doubt have heard of Jasmin Frederickson from Chicken Like Birds and James Clark from the Tappalachian StringBand.

Both artists are wildly talented and, to the through FACES, an arts education program run out of the Arts Council for the South Shuswap, Clark and Frederickson have offered up their teaching skills through FACES.

Not only is Clark the mandolin player with Tappalachian StringBand, he is also a highly skilled winemaker with Sunnybrae Winery. He says a friend taught him the basics of guitar when he was a teenager and from there, his love of music and ‘learning by doing’ soared.

Clark moved to Canada from Scotland almost six years ago and has since picked up the banjo, mandolin and a little bit of the upright bass. As Clark says, “there really is no age limit to starting music.” His philosophy is, as long as one is having a good time, the learning should come naturally.

Clark will offer lessons in beginner guitar, beginner banjo (clawhammer style) and beginner mandolin, and he is open to students of all ages. His passion currently lies with old-time fiddle and folk music, but he’d would be more than happy if students shared their musical interests.

Frederickson may be most known in the community for her entertaining presence and unique sound as the upright bass player and singer in the playful roots duo Chicken-Like Birds. However, Frederickson’s own musical experiences go well beyond roots with training in jazz vocals, choir, musical theatre, guitar, bass and harmonies. With 20 years’ experience in songwriting and singing, and 10 years’ experience in performing, her approach to music focuses on what else – the songs.

Under Frederickson’s guidance, students will follow their own individual paths in music, whether it be on guitar, bass, songwriting, singing or general performance. She will not only assist one in learning the language of music but in learning to convey emotion through song.

Anyone interested in connecting with Clark or Frederickson to find out more about their upcoming shows, or seeking information on their new teaching endeavours, should contact Karen at 250-515-3276.

