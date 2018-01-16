Photo contributed A work of art produced by Janice Cleland for the 18 exhibition at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery.

Artists flood Salmon Arm gallery with 18-inch works

Salmon Arm Art Gallery is presenting another open exhibition opportunity for creative people in the visual arts.

To launch the 2018 year, the exhibition “18” will feature all media in the dimensions of 18×18 inches or 18x18x18 inches.

Artists of all media have been creating their 18-inch works for the past few months and delivery day saw a total of 231 works of art submitted.

Now gallery staff will be frantically hanging the paintings in preparation for the show’s opening Friday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. The opening reception will feature live music, refreshments and admission is by donation.

“The exhibition will be installed like a gigantic pixelated image, with works right next to each other. We have no idea what to expect with an open exhibition that anyone can enter, only that with a precise format, we can be creative in how we group the works,” says Director/Curator Tracey Kutschker.

Each year, the art gallery offers an opportunity for artists to experiment, challenge themselves and perhaps try something completely different. Last year, the Red & White Do-It exhibition saw 107 artists participate, with about 25 per cent of them being first-time exhibitors.

The 18 exhibition will run from Jan. 20 to Feb. 24.

Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is by donation. Family Saturdays runs each Saturday 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and welcomes families with children aged 2 to 12 to get creative together. Coffee Break and Artist Talk is on Thursday, Feb. 15 beginning at 2 p.m.

Poetry collection preserves Indigenous knowledge

