Author, radio host Grant Lawrence bringing songs and stories to Salmon Arm

Vancouver-based broadcaster and author Grant Lawrence, with musical guests, will perform stories and songs at Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall on July 17, 2023. (Facebook photo)

Vancouver rocker, author and CBC radio host Grant Lawrence will be making a stop in Salmon Arm this summer, and he’s bringing musical guests.

The Grant Lawrence and Friends tour will be at Song Sparrow Hall on Saturday, June 17.

The front man for Vancouver indie legends The Smugglers (a 30th anniversary pressing of the band’s album, In the Hall of Fame, with hits Vancouver, B.C. and Rock ‘N’ Roll Was Never This Fun, was recently released) takes a speaking role on this tour. He’ll be sharing stories accompanied by musician Danny Michel, who performed in the 2019 ROOTSandBLUES festival. The stage will be shared with other musical guests, to be announced.

Grant will be reading from his latest best-selling book, Return To Solitude, from his first book, Adventures in Solitude, and from his popular podcasts Hermit of Desolation Sound and Bernard the German.

The Salmon Arm audience can expect an evening filled with hilarious and harrowing true stories about outlandish B.C. characters from the past and present, presented in a stories and song-style show reminiscent of the beloved Vinyl Cafe performances by Stuart McLean.

Lawrence can be heard on the radio hosting CBC Music Top 20, which airs nationally Thursday and Sunday evenings on CBC Music/Radio 2, and on Wednesday afternoon on CBC Radio 1 (and on the CBC Listen app). He also presents the annual Canadian Music Class Challenge, which has spurred an outpouring of musical skill and creativity at schools across the nation, including Salmon Arm.

For more information about the July concert, and for tickets, visit songsparrowhall.ca.

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmArts and Entertainment