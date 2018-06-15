Black Point and Turtle Bay on Mara Lake, photo by Jim Cooperman

Author sharing Everything Shuswap at Cedar Heights

Everything Shuswap comes to the South Shuswap

Author Jim Cooperman to speak about his popular book

Now in its second printing, Everything Shuswap will be the topic for PowerPoint presentation on June 21 at 7 p.m. at the Cedar Heights Community Centre.

Jim Cooperman, a dedicated environmentalist and back-to-the-lander, spent 12 years researching and writing this comprehensive, bioregional guidebook that includes 36 maps and over 350 stunning photos. Thanks to author Jim Cooperman gifting the proceeds to Okanagan Shuswap School District #83, the first printing raised $24,5000 for outdoor learning.

Everything Shuswap has received rave reviews in various publications. The Vancouver Sun described the book as “a compelling portrait of land, waters, wildlife and human history.” Author and former Globe and Mail columnist Mark Hume pointed out how “Everything Shuswap should be mandatory reading for anyone who lives in or visits the Shuswap.” University of Victoria professor Michael M’Gonigle wrote in his BC Studies review, “…not just a thoughtful, well-researched study of a region, but an on-going contribution to it.”

The presentation, sponsored by the South Shuswap Historical Society, will provide an inside look into the story behind the book, explain how the publication benefits the community and provide some local history insights. Copies of the book can be purchased at local stores and will be available at the free event.

