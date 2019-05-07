photo-contributed

Avant-garde icon Keiji Haino to peform at the Pyramid

The internationally renowned experimental guitarist will be at The Summerhill Pyramid Winery

Internationally renowned experimental guitarist and noise-smith Keiji Haino will be giving a solo performance on May 23 in the Pyramid at the Summerhill Winery in Kelowna.

This concert is the 34th installment of the Skin And Bones Music Series. Now in its fifth year of production, Skin And Bones is an Okanagan Arts Award nominated concert series dedicated to the presentation of experimental music in the Okanagan, produced through the Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art.

Born in 1952 in Chiba, Japan, Haino was initially drawn to theatre as inspired by Antonin Artaud. But an encounter with The Doors led Haino into music, where he has examined and absorbed a wide range of genres from the early blues of Blind Lemon Jefferson, European medieval music, Iannis Xenakis, Blue Cheer, Syd Barrett, and Charlie Parker. In 1970 he became the vocalist for the group Lost Aaraaf, named after Edgar Allan Poe’s poem, while developing as a self-taught guitarist and percussionist. In 1978 Haino formed the seminal rock band Fushitsusha. Since 1988 he has been internationally active as a solo performer or leading a variety of ensembles including garage psychedelia Aihiyo, power trio Nazoranai, as well as collaborations with Jim O’Rourke, Peter Brötzmann, Fred Frith, John Zorn, Derek Bailey, and many others. Keiji Haino has released more than 170 recordings and performed at least 1,500 concerts.

Keiji Haino performs in the Pyramid at the Summerhill Winery as part of the Skin and Bones Music Series on May 23. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 8 p.m.

