An Elton John tribute act will take the Venables Theatre stage in Oliver on June 12.

An Elton John tribute act will take the Venables Theatre stage in Oliver on June 12.

B.C. musician to honour Elton John and Billy Joel in Oliver this June

Tribute show on June 12 will include songs from both musicians

A B.C.-based piano player will have the task of honouring two of music’s most recognizable artists on June 12 at Oliver’s Venables Theatre.

Ryan Langevin stars in a pair of tribute acts on the same day this summer, one for Billy Joel and the other for Elton John.

The native of New Westminister will open with The Piano Man — an act dedicated to Joel — before presenting the show’s main event dubbed The Rocket Man, a tribute set for John.

Backed by a full live band, Langevin is expected to take the South Okanagan audience on a journey through all of the artists’ greatest hits.

“An accomplished vocalist, pianist and performer, Ryan brings his heart and soul to this music that inspired him as an artist,” Venables Theatre said in a press release.

Langevin is expected to honour John by performing smash hits like Tiny Dancer, Benny and the Jets and Philadelphia Freedom.

The opening act, meanwhile, will kick off the night by paying tribute to Joel.

Those in attendance can expect Langevin to channel his inner “Piano Man” with the performances of It’s Still Rock N’ Roll To Me, My Life and Uptown Girl.

Tickets for the June 12 show are listed for $49 on the Venables Theatre website.

The show comes just one month after the venue will welcome a Bee Gees tribute act.

READ MORE: ‘Ultimate salute’ to the Bee Gees and ABBA coming to Oliver’s Venables Theatre

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EntertainmentLive musicOkanagan

Previous story
Aaron Halliday, Ben Klick, Tanner Dawson to play Salmon Arm CountryFest
Next story
REVIEW: Alex Cuba brings Latin sounds to Okanagan Symphony Orchestra concert

Just Posted

Man sentenced in Salmon Arm on April 4, 2022 to 455 days in jail, minus time served, as well as two years’ probation with 17 conditions. (File photo)
Man sentenced in Salmon Arm to jail time for causing others to fear for their safety

Coach Uros Budimac, Shannon Hecker, Yana Bonthuys, Marietjie Bonthuys, coach and Olympian Daniel Nestor, Lars Tegtmeyer, Randy Arsenault and Al Mostrovich take time out from high-level lessons on April 10, 2022 at the Salmon Arm Tennis Club indoor facility to pose for a photo. (Salmon Arm Tennis Club photo)
‘Legendary’ tennis player gives Salmon Arm admirers a day to remember

Splatsin Kukpi7 & Tkwamipla7 (Chief & Council)
Appeal of Splatsin election denied, despite administrative errors

As the Oct. 15, 2022 municipal election is coming up in six months, a few people have expressed their interest in a seat on Salmon Arm council. (File photo)
At least four Salmon Arm incumbents will be running in the 2022 municipal election