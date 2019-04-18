B.C.-shot Harry and Meghan movie sequel dramatizes their lives as newlyweds

W Network set the date for ‘Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal’ just as the real-life couple awaits the arrival of their first child

A sequel to the made-for-TV movie about Prince Harry and Meghan’s whirlwind romance will hit screens next month.

W Network set the date for “Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal” just as the real-life couple awaits the arrival of their first child.

The British Columbia-shot film is a followup to 2018’s “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance” and promises to delve into the first year of marriage for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan aim to keep baby arrival plans private

According to a news release, “Harry and Meghan’s core values are put to the test as they try to find the balance between honouring Royal tradition and staying true to their beliefs.”

The sequel casts new actors in the lead roles, with Tiffany Smith plays the former U.S. actress Meghan Markle while Charlie Field plays the Prince.

“Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal” airs May 31 on W Network.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cheech and Chong bring O Cannabis Tour to South Okanagan

Just Posted

Vietnam visit focused on waste management, greenhouse gases

Landfill within cemetary one of the challenges looked at by CSRD’s Ben Van Nostrand

Zoning change to ease plans for housing for homeless in Salmon Arm

Forty units for homeless considered by BC Housing along with 70 units of affordable rental housing

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: The rain clouds will move on

Environment Canada is forecasting a mixed bag of conditions

Salmon Arm church enveloped with care after shooting

Elder: ‘We’re still processing; it will be a while to get over the worst of this.’

Amid boil water notice, public assured treatment system is working

CSRD explains Sunnybrae water system lacks filtration system for seasonal turbidity

4 victims killed in Penticton shooting spree remembered at vigil

John Brittain, 68, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Big stories begin with small suitcase in upcoming festival

Storytellers to open up in Runaway Moon Theatre’s upcoming Festival of Mini Theatre

Snapshot: Community leaders clean up

Salmon Arm Secondary students pick up waste for Earth Week

TSB issues two safety recommendations in probe of fatal B.C. train derailment

The train derailment killed three crew members on board

VIDEO: Trump tried to seize control of Mueller probe, report says

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report revealed to a waiting nation Thursday

Short-circuit likely caused Notre Dame fire: police official

Investigators made an initial assessment of the cathedral but can’t yet search charred interior

Whitecaps fans stage walkout over club’s response to allegations against B.C. coach

Soccer coach has been suspended by Coastal FC since February

Vancouver Island cat jumps from fourth floor to escape fire

Blueberry was missing after the fire but has been found

Dryer fire forces evacuation of Vernon business

Fire crews are on scene of a dryer fire in Vernon

Most Read