Nanaimo singer Lauren Spencer-Smith appeared on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ Aug. 8 as a musical guest, and played her latest single Narcissist, which dropped midnight July 29. (Photo credit Todd Owyoung/NBC)

B.C. teen singer performs new single on ‘The Tonight Show’

Lauren Spencer-Smith was the musical guest Monday, Aug. 8, on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night talk show

Nanaimo’s singing sensation Lauren Spencer-Smith appeared alongside celebrity actors Idris Elba and Aubrey Plaza this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

As the musical guest, the teen performed her latest single, Narcissist, which has been streamed nearly 5 million times on Spotify since its midnight release on July 29.

One of the teen’s recent singles, Fingers Crossed, also garnered significant attention as it rose to the top of the U.S. iTunes chart in its first week in January, and has since been streamed nearly 221 million times on Spotify.

Spencer-Smith originally planned to appear on the June 29 episode of the talkshow, but had to cancel, along with New York and and Toronto shows, due to an ear and sinus infection, as per an Instagram post June 28.

She first started gathering attention approximately three years ago after a video of her singing Always Remember Us This Way went viral. And in 2020, Spencer-Smith awed the judges of American Idol and and was named as one of the top 20 finalists in the singing competition.

According to her website, www.laurenspencersmith.com, she is scheduled for a concert in San Francisco tomorrow, Aug. 11, and will follow up with a performance at the Imperial in Vancouver on Aug. 13.

Arts and Entertainment

