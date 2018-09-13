Back in circulation

The Shuswap’s A Million Dollars in Pennies return to their roots with a bundle of new songs that can be heard when they play a concert at the Sunnybrae Community Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22. Joining them is the Sons of Bitumen. Admission is $20 and tickets are available at Acorn Music, Hudson Vintage, Shuswap Pie Company and at the door. (File photo)