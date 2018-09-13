The Shuswap’s A Million Dollars in Pennies return to their roots with a bundle of new songs that can be heard when they play a concert at the Sunnybrae Community Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22. Joining them is the Sons of Bitumen. Admission is $20 and tickets are available at Acorn Music, Hudson Vintage, Shuswap Pie Company and at the door. (File photo)

Back in circulation

Million Dollars in Pennies play Sunnybrae Community Hall

The Shuswap’s A Million Dollars in Pennies return to their roots with a bundle of new songs that can be heard when they play a concert at the Sunnybrae Community Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22. Joining them is the Sons of Bitumen. Admission is $20 and tickets are available at Acorn Music, Hudson Vintage, Shuswap Pie Company and at the door.

Related: Videos show Shuswap Passion

Previous story
Barenaked Ladies alumnus to rock Lake Country

Just Posted

Small field of candidates in Shuswap municipal election so far

Candidates have until Friday, Sept. 14 to file nomination papers

Police update details of two off-road vehicles stolen from fairgrounds

RCMP are looking for a grey Arctic Cat Alterra 700xt and an orange Kubota RTV

Police are not yet revealing cause of explosion at SASCU ATM

A thief or thieves destroyed the downtown SASCU bank machine in the early hours of Tuesday, Sept. 11

Affordable housing plan for Sicamous unveiled

Application for BC Housing grant to be submitted

Liberal MLA questions B.C.’s new rural political party, NDP ties

Proportional representation may draw out more fringe political parties

Goodbye summer: Snow expected along some B.C. highways

Highway 97 near 100 Mile House, Clinton and Coquihalla Highway forecast to see cold front move in

Thousands to flock to B.C. city to see worldwide leader of Mormon Church

Sunday special devotional expected to draw more than 5,000 church members

B.C. cities ask province for 40% of pot revenue

That would equal out to $50 million in marijuana cash in the first two years after legalization

‘Grotesque, human-animal hybrid creatures’ on display at B.C. art exhibit

Australian scupltor Patricia Piccinini’s work has garnered social media craze around the world

Around the BCHL – Salmon Arm Silverback commits to Minnesota State

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Wilkinson targets health care tax costs for municipalities

B.C. Liberal leader says ICBC monopoly has to go

Film documents struggles with anxiety

School District #83 and partners host free screening of Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety

FACES offers opportunities for kids to learn dance

Arts Council for the South Shuswap welcomes back The Radical Improv Comedy troupe

Back in circulation

Million Dollars in Pennies play Sunnybrae Community Hall

Most Read