Barenaked Ladies alumnus to rock Lake Country

Ticket includes digital copy of Discipline: Heal Thyself, Pt. II. Performance May 28, 2019

Hot on the heels of his induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame alongside his ex-bandmates in Barenaked Ladies, singer-songwriter Steven Page has announced the release of the most forceful musical statement of his solo music career.

Discipline: Heal Thyself, Pt. II, will be released Sept. 14 via Fresh Baked Goods/Warner Music Canada. This album is included in the ticket price for his intimate soft seat show at the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country on May 28, 2019.

“I grew up in a household where social justice was a fundamental value, and I always believed that it was a fundamental Canadian value as well as a central Jewish one,” says Page. “I’ve watched how the term has been twisted and perverted by the Right over the last several years in an effort to diminish the voices of reason.”

Speaking about early influences on his music, Page said: “Although I grew up politically aware, in a left-leaning household (which, in Canada, was not regarded as anything sinister until the mid-90s and beyond), it wasn’t until I discovered the politically-charged music coming from the UK in the 1970s (the Clash, The Jam) and 1980s during the Miner’s Strike and the Red Wedge movement (Billy Bragg, Style Council, Communards, etc.) that I became excited by the power of music and activism. This song pays tribute to that music and was written in the wake of last year’s events in Charlottesville. The open displays of racism and antisemitism, and the chants of “Jews Will Not Replace Us” made me grab my guitar and tell them I’d be more than glad to replace them.”

“The Creekside Theatre is building a brand of hosting world calibre acts in our intimate venue setting,” said Ryan Donn, Cultural Development Coordinator & Creekside Theatre manager. “We are over the moon to host such a well-known Canadian icon in Lake Country.”

Prior to the release of Discipline: Heal Thyself, Pt. II, Page embarks on consecutive tours of the U.K. from Aug 6 – 18 and the United States from Sept. 20 to Oct. 21 and Nov. 15-30.

Tickets go on sale for $43 (includes fees, charges and digital album) Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. The opening act for the May 28 performance is Port Cities. Get tickets online at www.creeksidetheatre.com.

