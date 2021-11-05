Barn Dance cancelled, but Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest will go on

Other planned festival activities, including a parade, given the green light by Interior Health

While the Winter Fun Fest will proceed as planned, some disappointing news has arrived for dancers.

The recently announced Barn Dance has been cancelled, the second time plans for the event have been scuttled.

The dance was to be held from 8 p.m. to midnight on Nov. 26 and 27 at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds. While Salmon Arm council approved an extension to the city’s noise bylaw for the live music and DJ’ed dance, at the Nov. 4 meeting of the Salmon Arm and Shuswap Agricultural Association, the difficult decision was made.

Fair manager Jim McEwan explained the dance was planned in the hopes Interior Health restrictions would have lessened by dance time.

However, dancing at events is still not permitted under current public health orders. McEwan said it was too difficult trying to meet all safety criteria and still ensure folks had a good time.

“At the end of the day, I think it’s important we follow the guidelines; they’re there for a reason,” he said, adding that organizers work closely with Interior Health.

The Winter Fun Fest, which will still be held at the fairgrounds on Nov. 26 and 27 from 4 to 9 p.m., will feature light displays, games and activities, live music, artisans and crafters, sleigh or wagon rides (depending on snow), a movie night and more.

The Winter Fun Fest parade will take place on Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. and its theme is “Superheroes at Christmas: A Tribute to our Front-Line Workers.”

