What Bears Teach Us is the seventh book containing the work of wildlife and landscape photographer and conservationist John Marriott. (Contributed)

What Bears Teach Us is the seventh book containing the work of wildlife and landscape photographer and conservationist John Marriott. (Contributed)

Bear witness: Shuswap’s John Marriott offers intimate look at black, polar and grizzly bears

Sarah Elmeligi and Marriott’s What Bears Teach Us explores bear/human co-existence

For many an hour John Marriot’s attention, and camera lenses, have been focused on bears.

It is fitting, then, that bears should be the subject of the seventh book the Salmon Arm-raised award-winning wildlife photographer has been involved in.

Written by friend, biologist and fellow conservationist Sarah Elmeligi, What Bears Teach Us offers a visually stunning and intimate look at bears – black, grizzly and polar, and the relationships humans share with them.

Marriott said the images in What Bears Teach Us were taken over a 15 year span that included outings with Elmeligi in preparation for the book.

“I’ve been hooked on photographing bears basically since I started taking pictures 27 years ago,” said Marriott. “I’ve even chased bears in the Shuswap, got up in Pukeashun Provincial Park up on the Adams Plateau looking for grizzlies, things like that. But the majority of the photos in the book are from all across Canada… There’s definitely a lean towards B.C. mostly because B.C. just has more grizzly bears and black bears that anywhere else in the country.”

Marriott said he learned his love for the outdoors from his parents when he lived in Salmon Arm.

“My parents both taught in town and I kind of learned my love for the outdoors out on Scotch Creek and the Adams plateau and Yard Creek, all kinds of areas around the Shuswap, both fishing and wildlife viewing with my parents – with my dad in particular,” said Marriott who, after earning a degree at UBC in forestry and wildlife management, wound up becoming a full-time professional wildlife and landscape photographer.

Marriott currently calls Canmore, Alta. home. He is a fellow in The International League of Conservation Photographers, and an ambassador for Canon

What Bears Teach us blends years of study with stories from the field, offering unique insight into the lives of bears and how they co-exist with humankind.

“How successful bears are on the landscape depends on many things, including how we define coexistence,” writes Elmeligi. “If we respect bears and give them the space they need, we can coexist. If we take a holistic view of bear management and coexistence that incorporates animal and human welfare, we can change how we define coexistence and thus how we manage for it.

“Coexistence is best achieved when people work together as recreationists, community members, businesses and land management agencies.”

One of the stories in the book details an experience Elmeligi and Marriott had when they were bluff charged by a grizzly.

“It’s quite an interesting story and not necessarily what one might think when they first read that,” said Marriott. :”There’s much more behind the story and in bear behaviour, specifically, that explains why the bear did it.”

Marriott said fans of his previous books, of wildlife and anyone who loves bears “is going to absolutely love the book.”

What Bears Teach Us is available on wildernessprints.com and in Salmon Arm at Bookingham Palace in the Mall at Piccadilly. To learn more about Marriott visit wildernessprints.com, and see his video channel, EXPOSED Wildlife Conservancy on Youtube.

Read more: Wildlife photographer turns lens on wolves killed with neck snares

Read more: Meeting Canada’s iconic wildlife

Read more: Bird photo soars at international competition

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

NaturePhotography

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A grizzly bear photographed in the Chilcotin. (John Marriott photo)

A grizzly bear photographed in the Chilcotin. (John Marriott photo)

A sow and her cubs. (John Marriott photo)

A sow and her cubs. (John Marriott photo)

A happy, well-fed bear cub plays in the grass in northern B.C. (John Marriott photo)

Previous story
Juno Awards move Toronto show date to May 16, 2021 amid COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

The Salmon Arm museum has put together a map and walking tour guide allowing residents to get some exercise while learning about local history. (Submitted)
Take a walk through Salmon Arm’s history

Museum staff have put together a map and accompanying guide to local landmarks.

santa.
Morning Start: Santa Claus has an official pilot’s license

Your morning start for Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020

A happy, well-fed bear cub plays in the grass in northern B.C. (John Marriott photo)
Bear witness: Salmon Arm’s John Marriott offers intimate look at black, polar and grizzly bears

Sarah Elmeligi and Marriott’s What Bears Teach Us explores bear/human co-existence

Brent Ross poses with his dog Jack who died over the weekend after asphyxiating on a ball. Ross hopes his experience serves as a cautionary tale to other dog owners. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm man warns others after dog dies from choking on a ball

Brent Ross grieving the sudden loss of Jack, a healthy, seven-year-old chocolate lab

The District of Sicamous is holding a contest to find the best-decorated homes and businesses in town.
Sicamous launches contest to find best-decorated home or business

Entry is open on Sicamous’ website until Dec. 11.

A tongue-in-cheek message about wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 on a sign outside a church near Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection count climbs back up to 656

20 more people in hospital, active cases still rising

The Kelowna RCMP has recovered a replica of Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa after it was stolen from a local business. (Contributed)
Kelowna RCMP recover ‘Mona Lisa’

A local business had a replica Mona Lisa stolen from their business last month

BIG SALMON ranch in Washington State. (Center for Whale Research handout)
Non-profit buys Chinook ranch in hopes of increasing feed for southern resident killer whales

The ranch, which borders both sides of Washington State’s Elwha River, is a hotspot for chinook salmon

Gaming content was big on YouTube in 2020. (Black Press Media files)
What did Canadians watch on Youtube during isolation? Workouts, bird feeders

Whether it was getting fit or ‘speaking moistly,’ Canadians had time to spare this year

(Needpix.com)
Fraudsters projected to use pet scams to gouge over $3M from customers: BBB

The pandemic heavily contributed to the number of puppy scams

Twelve new curbside pickup parking spots are now in effect along 30th Avenue in downtown Vernon. (Downtown Vernon Association photo)
Okanagan city rolls out free curbside pick up parking

12 locations in Vernon intended to help retail and dining sectors amid COVID-19

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking for the next of kin after a member of the public reported finding cremated human remains off the BX Falls trail on Oct. 15, 2020. (RCMP)
Cremated human remains found off Vernon hiking trail

RCMP seek to find next of kin, release photo to public to help ID

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@summerlandreview.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.
LETTER: Wear a mask for the benefit of all

If this virus latches onto one of your cells, it takes over the RNA and DNA and makes you sick

A teacher places the finishing touches on the welcome sign at Hunter’s Glen Junior Public School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Sept. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Hindsight 2020: How do you preserve a year many Canadians would rather forget?

Figuring out how to preserve the story of the pandemic poses a series of challenges

Most Read