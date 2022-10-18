‘Becoming Canadian’ comedy tour lands in Salmon Arm

James Mullinger takes to the stage at the Salmar Classic on Nov. 19

Train Wreck Comedy keeps the laughs coming to Salmon Arm this fall when James Mullinger takes the stage at the Salmar Classic Theatre on Nov. 19.

Mullinger has sold out Harbour Station Arena in Saint John, not once, but twice, setting a ticket sales record for that venue and outselling Jerry Seinfeld, Iron Maiden, Def Leppard and Jeff Dunham.

Hailing from the U.K., Mullinger was one of the country’s top comedians before becoming the Comedy Editor for GQ magazine when he moved to New Brunswick in 2014.

Rob Balsdon, owner of Train Wreck Comedy, said that since moving to Canada Mullinger has taken the country by storm, selling out shows as well as making appearances on CBC’s The Debaters.

“James tours extensively to packed houses across Canada and England,” said Balsdon. “There is something electric and magical about his live show and once you’ve seen it you will know what I mean. As a comedian, Mullinger really stands alone and it’s no wonder he sells out everywhere he goes. He deserves it.”

In May, Mullinger’s memoir Brit Happens – Living The Canadian Dream was released to rave reviews and quickly topped Amazon’s comedy book charts.

Get tickets to Mullinger’s “Becoming Canadian” comedy tour through www.trainwreckcomedy.com.

