Ryan Scorgie and Lewis Morris enjoy their beer Saturday during the 2018 Great Okanagan Beer Festival at Waterfront Park. Photo: Carli Berry/Capital News

Beer fest to close Okanagan park

The Great Okanagan Beer Festival will close Waterfront Park in Kelowna

A popular beer festival is coming back to Kelowna, but the hosting park will be closed for the fest’s duration.

The Great Okanagan Beer Festival is returning to Waterfront Park, but it will close some of the park’s amenities.

READ MORE: Great Okanagan Beer Festival announces music line up

READ MORE: Okanagan Beer Festival pours it on for 2019

The concession plaza, Island Stage, the lakefront promenade and the south end of TugBoat Beach will be closed at Waterfront Park from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on May 11.

The north part of TugBoat Beach will remain accessible during the festival.

READ MORE: All-girl teen band from Kelowna to compete for chance to play at Penticton’s Peach Festival

Increased activity and a potential restriction during Festival is expected in the early morning through Rotary Marsh Park on May 10. Waterfront Park will be open but with restrictions and the lakefront promenade will close at 8 p.m.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
All-girl teen band from Kelowna to compete for chance to play at Penticton’s Peach Festival

Just Posted

New triathlon event planned for White Lake in June

Athletes of all skill levels will have opportunity to swim, bike and run

Salmon Arm’s McGuire Lake: Looking into a bottomless mystery

How deep is McGuire Lake? A Lower Mainland resident tries to confirm a vision from his youth.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: May the fourth be with you — with sun and clouds

Environment Canada forecasts cloudy skies with breaks of sun

Private power report puts Shuswap MLA to the test

New duties come with new challenges for Greg Kyllo

Embrace dog adoption event only for Kelowna, West Kelowna and Peachland residents

Vernon woman disappointed after pre-registering but being denied adoption.

VIDEO: Star Wars family mourns Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew

Mayhew died at his home in Texas this week. He was 74.

Kids under 16 can keep working for now, B.C. labour minister says

Opposition questions impact on agricultural, co-op jobs

Beer fest to close Okanagan park

The Great Okanagan Beer Festival will close Waterfront Park in Kelowna

Coldstream group holds auction for refugee family moving to Vernon

The Long Table will be holding an online auction for the family until Sunday, May 12.

May the Fourth be with you: 10 fun facts about Chewbacca and wookiees

Chewbacca actor, Peter Mayhew, died on April 30

Vancouver Aquarium, Ontario’s Marineland shipping beluga whales out of country

A new federal bill banning whale and dolphin captivity is nearing law

Mobile safe injection unit in Kelowna breaks down

Problems with mobile supervised drug consumption RV prompts IH to set up temporary site

All-girl teen band from Kelowna to compete for chance to play at Penticton’s Peach Festival

The Royals take the stage on May 4 at 2:30 p.m. at Tug’s Taphouse

B.C. youth continue to strike for climate justice

Sustained campaign by youth to pressure governments and corporations to divest from fossil fuels

Most Read