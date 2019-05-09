Benjamin Dakota Rogers will perform at Milkcrate Records in Kelowna May 10 photo-Wendy Wei

Benjamin Dakota Rogers comes to Kelowna to let his guitar sing

The Canadian folk musician will perform at Milkcrate Records May 10

Benjamin Dakota Rogers is ready to make his new custom guitar sing when he makes his tour stop at Kelowna’s Milkcrate Records.

The musician has a vast collection of guitars, fiddles, mandolins and banjos, each one bringing him new inspiration. However this tour he will be playing a copy of a J45 Gibson, made by Canadian guitar-maker Josh House, that has a dark sunburst with white stars and planets painted on it.

“I draw a lot of inspiration from old things and instruments. There is something magical about an old guitar that was loved and has had songs played in it. Then you can pull from them,” said Rogers.

“Different guitars create different feelings. When writing they pull out different things in me and that is really necessary when writing.”

Inspired by his instruments and the night sky, Rogers had 22 songs to choose from to create his latest album, Better by Now, he said that he needed songs that could stand on their own.

“I had 22 songs and then I scrapped the ones I didn’t fall in love with,” he said.

“It’s a years worth of my life wrapped up in songs.”

In his new album the folk singer delivers a raw, emotionally charged album full of lyrics that beautifully describe his true feelings.

Rogers will perform at Milkcrate Records May 10 with Devyn Kjorlein. Tickets will be available at the door.

