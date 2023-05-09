Bestselling author looks to ‘lovemaking’ to advance the plot at upcoming writers’ fest in Salmon Arm

Acclaimed author C.C. Humphreys is one of the guests presenting at this year’s Word on the Lake Writers’ Festival, which runs May 19-21 at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort in Salmon Arm. (C.C. Humphreys/Facebook image)

Incendiary bombs rain down obliterating homes and killing thousands. It is 1940 and one of the worst days of the Second World War blitz on London.

Amid the chaos on the streets this December evening, an unlikely encounter gives birth to a love affair between Billy Coke, a young RCAF fighter pilot, and Ilse Magnusson, a flautist (and spy in training) from Norway. Billy and Ilse escape to the country for three days, where they get to know each other and fall deeply in love. But duty calls and the lovers reluctantly say goodbye.

So begins C.C. Humphreys’ 22nd book, Some Day I’ll Find You, an epic romance set against the backdrop of war.

Humphreys, who will present workshops at the 20th Annual Word on the Lake Writers’ Festival this month, has taken his many readers on other wild adventures!

The actor, author, playwright and swordsman has led readers through the festering streets of London during the plague and afterwards in the epic hunt for a serial killer. Readers can thrill to the misadventures of a Jack Absolute, the mysterious journey of Ann Boleyn’s six-fingered hand, and many more gripping tales of historical fiction across many lands. Add in Humphreys’ exploration of the mythical, rune magic and time travel and the result is 21 novels, with Some Day I’ll Find You dropping in June.

“Historical fiction was where I lived as a child,” said the acclaimed author. “I knew I had an impulse to write when I was young, I was always making up stories, but not writing them.”

All four of Humphreys’ grandparents were actors, as was his father. The love of hearing and telling stories flourished in his family.

In his youth, he followed his family’s lead, becoming an actor. He played Hamlet in Calgary, a gladiator in Tunisia, and a dead immortal in Highlander; he’s waltzed in London’s West End, conned the landlord of the Rovers Return in Coronation Street, commanded a starfleet in Andromeda, and voiced Salem the cat in the original Sabrina.

“I love that creative field, but you’re not in control of your own creativity,” Humphreys said. “In my 30s, I wrote a play, won some money, wrote another play and thought I would become a playwright.”

His creativity flowed in a different direction, however, when a story that had been living in his head for several years was put to paper and published as The French Executioner in 2001.

When the idea of the executioner and Boleyn’s fictional six-fingered hand began to take shape in his mind, Humphreys believed that writing a novel would be too difficult. Not only was the book well-received, the publisher asked for two more.

The French Executioner was re-released on its 20th anniversary and has been optioned for film, and the author rereleased the popular Jack Absolute series as well.

While Humphreys enjoys the instant gratification of acting, particularly when he is sharing the stage with great actors, he describes writing as a longer term pleasure.

‘It’s a puzzle you need to solve, to draw all these strands into place and weave them like a tapestry,” he said. “I do consider writing like weaving, having invented it all, pulling it into form, adding and subtracting where needed.”

Humphreys considers the Internet to be a great resource, but does a lot of research by reading the many books he collects.

Some of the details he needed for Someday I’ll Find You were the price of a pint of bitter in Second World War Britain, wartime espionage and the stalling speed of a Spitfire.

The romance is partly based on the lives of his own parents. His father was a fighter pilot and his mother was a spy.

“It was the book I had to write, even though it’s not really their stories, but understanding what they went through,” he said, noting his father was shot down over Tobruk and his mother worked for the Allies in Oslo, escaping with her life when the undercover cell was exposed. “It holds an extra place in my heart and I will be reading from it and teaching from it in my workshops.”

Humphreys will host two workshops at the festival which runs May 19 to 21 at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort.

“Sex and violence and how to write it is about wonderful lovemaking and how sex is used to reveal character and advance the plot,” he said of his Saturday afternoon workshop.

His Sunday workshop, Historical Fiction, will explore the various aspects of the craft and how it is different from other genres.

“It’s going to be fun,” he said. “I’m almost evangelical abut the writing process and one of the key things is to simplify. The more you can break it down into steps, the better.”

Someday I’ll Find You will be released on June 6 so Humphreys is bringing bookplates, which he will sign for people who order the book.

Find all the details on the festival and other amazing presenters online at wordonthelakewritersfestival.com.

