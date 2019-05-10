Big brother, big winner: Kelowna local wins reality TV show

Heralded as the best player in Big Brother season seven, Kelowna’s Dane Rupert was named the champion of the TV show.

Rupert, a civil engineer, was known for his big personality, tooth-less smile, big heart and dominant play. He won the show Thursday night after the jury of former players voted off named him the best player and ultimate winner.

With the victory, the former Kelowna hockey player, who was playing while raising awareness for Mental Health Canada, wins a $100,000 prize, $25,000 in home furnishing, $10,000 towards groceries and a trip-for-two vacation to anywhere in the world.

Your new #BBCAN7 winner! Thank you to all the friends, family and even the haters, you have made this a very well rounded experience for us. To the rest of the HGs, thank you for your friendships and enduring all that you did and still supporting our boy. Much love for you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6mzBEH3K5g — Dane BBCAN (@DaneBBCan7) May 10, 2019

In a game of competitions, lies, alliances, strategy and manipulation, Rupert’s game was the best from the point of view of many fans of the show.

Congratulations @DaneBBCan7 🙌🏼 mad respect for your incredible game play! Well deserved win! #TeamDane #bbcan7 — Kaela Grant (@kaegrant) May 10, 2019

WOW #Bbcan7 you got me shedding tears tonight!!😭 Congrats @DaneBBCan7 so so so so so deserved since day one! & bringing the win back to BC for the second year in a row! #TeamDane — Jordyn Tolles (@JordynTolles) May 10, 2019

In an emotional final episode Thursday night, Rupert was up against his long-time ally in the show, Anthony Douglas, but in the end, the Prince of Kelowna, as he’s affectionately being called, won the season’s big prize.

The show’s results were broken by Kelowna news outlets before fans of the show could finish watching on the west coast. Spoilers of Rupert’s win were shared on social media with some fans being upset, while others were glad to save the time of watching the two-hour finale.

