IN CONCERT Big Hank Lionhart and the R&B Kingpins will perform at the Dream Café in Penticton on Dec. 7. (Photo submitted)

Big Hank Lionhart to perform at Dream Café in Penticton

Blues musician to present special collection of holiday music

A blues musician will perform at the Dream Café in Penticton in early December.

Former Edmonton resident Big Hank Lionhart has been singing the blues professionally since 1974. He is a former RCA Recording Artist and member of the Victoria Music Hall of Fame.

He and his band Uncle Wiggly’s Hot Shoes Blues toured extensively in the 1980s, opening for such legends as Muddy Waters, Joe Cocker, James Cotton, Koko Taylor and Paul Butterfield.

Lionhart has represented British Columbia in Memphis at the International Blues Challenge three times.

For the past eight years, he and his band have been performing their collection of traditional blues Christmas tunes from the 1920s, through the 1970s by the likes of Louis Jordan, Big Joe Turner, BB King, Eric Clapton, Charles Brown, Etta James and more.

For their 2019 show, Big Hank Lionhart and the R&B Kingpins will have a new line-up, fresh songs, including some written by Lionhart and his band members.

The show will be held Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. at the Dream Café, 67 Front St., Penticton. Doors open at 6 p.m. For reservations and tickets, call 250-490-9012.

