Big Wreck announces two Okanagan shows

The American-Canadian band will be playing in Vernon and Kelowna on Oct. 29 and Nov. 3

Kelowna and Vernon are the Okanagan stops for Big Wreck’s But for the Sun tour. (Contributed)

American-Canadian band Big Wreck has announced two Okanagan shows on its upcoming But for the Sun tour.

Heads up! The Big Wreck pre-sale starts tomorrow from 10AM Local until Thursday, 10PM Local. Keep an eye out here tomorrow morning for the password! (Sept 18- Oct 23, already on sale!) 🎟️👉 https://t.co/lSsI9B96D0 pic.twitter.com/IFEPSA7plP — Big Wreck (@bigwreckmusic) July 23, 2019

Big Wreck will take the stage in Vernon and Kelowna on Oct. 29 and Nov. 3.

READ MORE: Rock the Lake nears Saturday night sellout

READ MORE: Iconic rock photographer Bob Gruen to exhibit work in Kelowna

The band is touring for its upcoming album, also entitled But for the Sun, slated to drop on Aug. 30, during the tour.

The first single from the album, Locomotive, was released in February and reached number six on the Canadian rock charts.

Big Wreck is going on with the tour despite losing founding member and guitarist Brian Doherty to cancer on June 5. The band has since continued performing as a trio.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, July 26 at livenation.com.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.