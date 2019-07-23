Kelowna and Vernon are the Okanagan stops for Big Wreck’s But for the Sun tour. (Contributed)

Big Wreck announces two Okanagan shows

The American-Canadian band will be playing in Vernon and Kelowna on Oct. 29 and Nov. 3

American-Canadian band Big Wreck has announced two Okanagan shows on its upcoming But for the Sun tour.

Big Wreck will take the stage in Vernon and Kelowna on Oct. 29 and Nov. 3.

READ MORE: Rock the Lake nears Saturday night sellout

READ MORE: Iconic rock photographer Bob Gruen to exhibit work in Kelowna

The band is touring for its upcoming album, also entitled But for the Sun, slated to drop on Aug. 30, during the tour.

The first single from the album, Locomotive, was released in February and reached number six on the Canadian rock charts.

Big Wreck is going on with the tour despite losing founding member and guitarist Brian Doherty to cancer on June 5. The band has since continued performing as a trio.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, July 26 at livenation.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Simu Liu’s rise from Bay Street accountant to Marvel’s kung fu super hero

Just Posted

Serious injuries sustained in Highway 1 collisions west of Salmon Arm

Air ambulance needed at two accident scenes that closed highway Monday evening

Update: Lakeshore Drive open following single-vehicle collision

Traffic being diverted to 10th Avenue NE as emergency crews respond

Fines approved for Salmon Arm panhandling bylaw

Mayor and council stress fines to be issued as last resort

Salmon Arm council supports increase to development service fees

Bylaw enables city to recover more of the cost related to staff time

Salmon Arm students hone acting chops in Haney whodunnit

Local talent brings Mystery of Dutch Charlie to life at RJ Haney Heritage Village

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

Okanagan man grows tomato with an… unusual shape

The man could only conclude that it was a decidedly “male” tomato.

Provincial health body refuses to release full findings of cancer triage system audit

Information and Privacy Commissioner asked to review redactions

Southern resident killer whale died of blunt trauma, likely from ship

J34 was found more than two years ago near Sechelt, but the necropsy findings have now been released

$250,000 worth of property stolen from Okanagan storage

Police are investigating after a possible theft on the weekend

Our history in pictures: Fire!

The Salmon Arm Farmers’ Exchange is on fire! Firefighters try to save… Continue reading

Supportive housing first step to healing: BC Housing CEO

Shayne Ramsay explains changes to Rutland’s McCurdy development

Central Okanagan motorcycle crash causes two impaired driving investigations

The driver’s injuries, although serious, are not believed to be life-threatening in nature

B.C. rail crossing death highlights risks for people in wheelchairs: watchdog

Transportation Safety Board points to ‘persistent risks faced by persons using assistive devices’

Most Read