Biz-Tech innovator featured in UBC Okanagan series

Vernon Public Art Gallery presents virtual lecture series

A new artistic series is bringing education online every two months to area residents.

The Vernon Public Art Gallery has teamed up with the faculty of creative and critical studies at the University of British Columbia Okanagan to bring to you the UBCO Lecture Series. The first one up is Morgan Rauscher, the Biz-Tech Innovator, artist and educator, Nov. 12 from 6-8 p.m.

“Every two months the VPAG features a new faculty member who shares with our community their artistic practice or research interest in a relaxed and intimate atmosphere,” the gallery states.

“Participants get to experience a quality university level lecture, in a welcoming and non-intimidating environment with an opportunity for a question and answer session at the end of the presentation.”

Rauscher is currently teaching in the creative and critical studies and computer science departments at UBCO. Rauscher has shown his work in places like The New York Science Museum and Hamilton Museum of Art. He has taught and done research at McMaster University, Emily Carr University of Art + Design, and Concordia University. Rauscher will be speaking about his research on communication of tactile experience through sculpture and robotics. His Touchbots or Art-Bots are the study objects he uses to research this question of a possibility in creating a machine that can retransmit the tactile experience of sculpting for a non-sculptor. To find more on Rauscher and his research, visit www.morganrauscher.com/portfolio/art-bot-touch

Due to Covid-19, the UBCO Lecture Series has transitioned to a virtual format.

“So, grab a drink, get cozy, and tune in to hear the latest from UBCO’s talented faculty,” the gallery encourages.

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82859357447?pwd=M09kTExuWkppZ0QyclQ2MXFVNzlnZz09 Passcode: 6n0a8a.

