Blasted Church Winery puts on devilish bash to celebrate 20th birthday

The patio at Blasted Church Winery will host part of the party with another area by the pool. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Blasted Church Winery is throwing a devilish party to celebrate its 20th birthday.

To play on the winery’s sinful and heavenly themes, Blasted Church is hosting a bash like no other Saturday, Aug. 20 celebrating all the seven sins: Lust, Greed, Gluttony, Wrath, Envy, Sloth and Pride.

The festivities go from 6 to 10 p.m. with free shuttle taking everyone to and from a central Penticton location.

At the party there will be a booth for every sin. For example, lust will have Blasted Church’s chilled sauvignon blanc paired with freshly shucked oysters by Shucked Oysters Co. The gluttony booth will be all you can eat whereas sloth will be all about slow roasting.

They plan to pair their rose with spicy food for the wrath booth. The greed station will pair Purdy’s chocolate coins with their Amen port.

The envy station promises to be lots of fun.

People will blind taste one of their wines against a French challenger to see if they can taste the difference.

There will be a bubbly tower for pride and a couple other surprises too.

This isn’t your regular wine tasting night, said experience manager Lisa Baxter-Burke.

“This will be a party you won’t want to miss,” she said.

There will be Go-Go dancers, live music by local singer Jon Bos and DJ Lady of the Mist will be spinning tunes poolside.

“We’ll be taking over the whole property with booths set up around the pool,” said Baxter-Burke.

Blasted Church is encouraging people to dress up in their favourite sin with prizes awarded to best-dressed.

To get tickets go to the Blasted Church website.

They’ve even released a few 20th anniversary wines for a limited time called Where Were You in 2002?

The bottles features their original cartoon labels.

Since opening the winery, their labels have evolved from cartoon, to claymation to now a modern take on the Renaissance era.

The names of their wines have a playful and somewhat sinful take on religious themes, like their OMG, Nothing Sacred, Unorthodox Chardonnay, the Dam Flood, Holy Moly, Cross to Bear to name a few.

While the names of their wines are playful, they are very serious about the taste, taking numerous awards over the years and winning WineAlign’s top 3 wineries in Canada last year.

The winery, less than 10 minutes drive along scenic Eastside Road, looks down on Skaha Lake and offers a great sipping patio and happy hour.

Hatfield’s Fuse and how Blasted Church Got its Name

One of Blasted Church’s most popular wines Hatfield’s Fuse (a white blend) is named after Harley Hatfield a local engineer in 1929 who wanted to dismantle an old church from nearby Fairfield and bring it to Okanagan Falls. He decided to use dynamite to ‘loosen the nails’ on the building. Save from losing the steeple, the blast worked and the church stands proudly today in OK Falls.

Blasted Church said they named their winery after that ingenuity and out of the box thinking, said Baxter-Burke.

