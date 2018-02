The South Shuswap Seed Swap, featuring local GMO-free seeds and produce, takes place on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Blind Bay Hall. (File photo)

The South Shuswap Seed Swap, featuring local GMO free seeds and produce, takes place on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Blind Bay Hall. For information, call Rebekah Smith at 250-253-1414.