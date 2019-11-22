Bolshoi Ballet’s Le Corsair back for encore showing at Salmar

Gabriele Klein
Contributor
Le Corsaire returns for an encore presentation this weekend at the Salmar Classic.
On the bazaar square of Andrinopolis, the Pacha is struck by the beauty of Medora and tries to buy her, but the lovely young woman is not for sale.
As the transaction is about to be completed, Medora is kidnapped by Conrad, a charming corsair (pirate) catches her eye. Bolshoi Ballet prima ballerina, the “mesmerizing” Ekaterina Krysanova, and leading soloist Igor Tsvirko, ignite Medora and Conrad’s passion with undeniable intensity (The Guardian).
Le Corsaire, a breath-taking production by Alexei Ratmansky, plays at the Classic at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24. Run time is three hours and 30 minutes, encore pricing will apply: adults $15 and youth $7.
