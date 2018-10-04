Book Talk: Teleportation through literature

As the summer turns to fall, it’s the perfect time to lose yourself in literature

Peter Critchley

Special to the Morning Star

A rainy autumn day is a perfect excuse to lose yourself in a book, the kind of book that transports you to new worlds beyond imagination.

Half A King (2014) by Joe Abercrombie is the first novel in a superb fantasy trilogy. Prince Yarvi, a younger son born with a withered left hand, never thought he would ever sit on the black throne or be king of Gettland.

When his father and brother are killed, Yarvi is crowned and almost immediately betrayed. He is nearly killed and traded into slavery. But Yarvi, clever and with a keen intelligence shaped by the years he spent studying for the ministry, plans to live long enough to fulfil his oath to avenge his father’s death and take back his kingdom.

Artemis (2017) by Andy Weir, author of the remarkable debut novel The Martian, is a terrific read — the plot is tightly crafted, the science is cool and it is fiercely funny at times. Jazz Bashara lives and works in Artemis, the first and only city on the moon, as a full-time porter and part-time smuggler of Earth’s luxuries.

But Jazz dreams of becoming “filthy rich” and finds it impossible to walk away from a huge payday dangled by Trond Landvik, a wealthy entrepreneur. He offers her enough money to take her breath away if she can sabotage a competitor in order to take over the moon’s aluminium industry. Of course, there is a catch — Sanchez Aluminum is owned by O Palacio, the most powerful organized crime syndicate in Brazil.

Related: Book Talk – Praise for genre fiction

Related: Book Talk – Okanagan beach reads

Red Rising (2014) by Pierce Brown is an evocative thriller that will captivate readers and leave them wishing for more. Sixteen-year-old Darrow is a Red, a member of the lowest caste in the colour-coded society of the future, and believes he is among the first peoples of Mars and working to create a habitable planet for the people of a dying earth. But Darrow soon discovers this is nothing more than a myth — he and the Reds like him are slaves to a decadent ruling class that have lived on the surface of Mars for generations.

And when his equally young wife is hung for singing a song of freedom, Darrow sacrifices everything to infiltrate the Institute, a deadly schooling ground for the dominant Gold caste where only the most ruthless and intelligent can hope to rise to join the ruling class.

All three titles and many more similar works are available through your Okanagan Regional Library www.orl.bc.ca.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ex-rap mogul ‘Suge’ Knight set to get 28 years in prison
Next story
Okanagan Symphony Orchestra welcomes Tanya Tagaq

Just Posted

Driven by fire and passion for her community

Remembering former Sicamous mayor and Eagle Valley News editor Lorraine March

Church plan to buy Salmon Arm Downtown Activity Centre fails

Cost to purchase and remediate plumbing and asbestos issues too high

2020 Memorial Cup to be a Kelowna-wide event

Kelowna will officially host the hockey event

Housing, homelessness and highway key concerns at candidates meeting

Salmon Arm residents pack Salmar Classic to hear questions to mayor and council hopefuls

Unseasonably cold in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Tempeartures are about 4 C cooler than normal for this time of year

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

GOP, Dems battle over FBI’s secret Kavanaugh report

Republicans say FBI found ‘no hint of misconduct,’ Demos accuse White House of restricting probe

Book Talk: Teleportation through literature

As the summer turns to fall, it’s the perfect time to lose yourself in literature

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra welcomes Tanya Tagaq

Performance in Kelowna Oct. 13, Vernon Oct. 14

United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap breakfast bags big bucks

17th annual Drive-Thru Breakfast in Vernon raises more than $10,500

Close gives award-worthy performance in The Wife

The Wife, starring Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryces, plays at the Salmar Classic on Oct. 6

Gypsy jazz on the menu

Vernon’s Neil Fraser and Nomad to play Salmon Arm at Nexus on Oct. 18

Coffee, books and writers

Author Shirley Dekelver reads from her latest book at Salmon Arm writers’ coffee house

Mount Ida Painters Guild prepare for art show

Two day show runs Oct. 15 and 16 at Shuswap Lake Senior Citizens Society in Salmon Arm

Most Read