Brothers Osborne set Okanagan concert date

Two-time Country Music Association and American Country Music Vocal Duo of the Year winners, Brothers Osborne, will stop in Penticton and Abbotsford as part of their Canada-wide tour.

Currently on Dierks Bentley’s U.S. Mountain High Tour, Brothers Osborne have just two stops in B.C. They begin their headlining tour in Abbotsford, at the Abbotsford Centre on Oct. 18. They then head to Penticton to perform at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Oct. 19. They will make stops across Canada followed by a string of dates in the U.K.

The duo recently released their sophomore album, Port Saint Joe, on April 20 via Universal Music Canada. The first single off the project, Shoot Me Straight was released on Jan. 8 and was produced by Jay Joyce (Eric Church, Little Big Town). John and TJ Osborne co-wrote every track on Port Saint Joe along with frequent collaborators Lee Thomas Miller, Kendall Marvel, Barry Dean, Shane McAnally, Troy Verges and more. The title, Port Saint Joe, reflects the small town on the Florida coast where the real-life siblings recorded the album.

Two sons from a working-class family, John and TJ Osborne grew up in a small, Maryland water town writing and playing songs for friends and family in their father’s shed. John moved to Nashville first to play in other bands and two years later, TJ joined him. It was then they formed Brothers Osborne as a twang-and-crunch duo that blends equal parts country and rock.

The singer/songwriter siblings recently won CMA “Vocal Duo of the Year” for the second year in a row in addition to “Music Video of the Year” for their Top 10, three time Grammy-nominated single It Ain’t My Fault. They also stand as the reigning ACM Vocal Duo of the Year and New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year.

Presale tickets for tour dates go on-sale Wednesday, July 11 at 10 a.m. at www.brothersosborne.com ($35 to $45 – additional service charges apply) or at www.livenation.com. In Penticton tickets are also available at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC, charge by phone 1-877-763-2849 or online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com.

